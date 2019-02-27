U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson (D-CA), joined by shooting survivor and former Rep. Gabby Giffords (D-AZ), arrives for a news conference about his proposed gun background check legislation, on Capitol Hill in Washington Tuesday. | REUTERS

Trump threatens to veto gun bills pushed by Democrats seeking bolstered background checks

AP

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump is threatening to veto two Democratic bills expanding federal background checks on gun purchases, saying they do not sufficiently protect gun owners’ Second Amendment rights.

The House is expected to vote this week on separate bills requiring background checks for all sales and transfers of firearms and extending the background-check review from three to 10 days.

The bills are the first in a series of steps planned by majority House Democrats to tighten gun laws after eight years of Republican control.

The White House says in a veto message that the bill expanding background checks would impose unreasonable requirements on gun owners. It says the bill could block someone from borrowing a firearm for self-defense or allowing a neighbor to take care of a gun while traveling.

