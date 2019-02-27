A combination of two pictures showing the front (left) and backside of a carnival float depicting Germany's right wing party Alternative fur Deutschland (AFD) is photographed during the presentation of the floats for the upcoming Rose Monday parade in Mainz, Germany, Tuesday. | REUTERS

German far-right party AfD wins injunction over extremism probe announcement

BERLIN - A court has ruled that Germany’s domestic intelligence agency shouldn’t have publicly announced that it is investigating the country’s biggest far-right party.

An administrative court in Cologne on Tuesday granted an injunction sought by Alternative for Germany against the BfV intelligence agency.

The agency announced last month that it was increasing its scrutiny of the party, known by its German acronym AfD, amid concerns that it is flirting with extremism.

The Cologne court ruled that publicly describing the party as a “case to be investigated” was disproportionate and breached its constitutional rights. The court did not rule on the probe itself.

AfD welcomed the injunction, which can be appealed.

A combination of two pictures showing the front (left) and backside of a carnival float depicting Germany's right wing party Alternative fur Deutschland (AFD) is photographed during the presentation of the floats for the upcoming Rose Monday parade in Mainz, Germany, Tuesday. | REUTERS

