National / Crime & Legal

15-year term sought for editor at Japanese comic publisher over death of his wife

Kyodo

Prosecutors on Tuesday sought a 15-year prison term for the editor of a hit comic magazine over the death of his wife in 2016.

Pak Jong Hyon, 43, deputy editor of major publisher Kodansha Ltd.’s Morning magazine, was indicted in January 2017 on a charge of choking his wife, Kanako, 38, to death at their home in Tokyo around Aug. 9, 2016.

Pak was among of the firm’s workers who launched the monthly Bessatsu Shonen Magazine, which carries the popular manga series “Attack on Titan.”

He denied the charge at the first hearing of his trial earlier this month, and his defense lawyers said the case was a suicide.

At the Tokyo District Court, prosecutors claimed Tuesday Pak “conducted the cruel crime with a solid intention to kill” the wife.

The prosecutors had earlier said Pak “suddenly developed a murderous intent after his wife complained about his lack of support in doing household chores and raising their children and spoke ill of his mother.” They also maintained that he pushed his wife down some stairs after choking her in a bedroom.

Pak joined Kodansha in April 1999 after graduating from Kyoto University. The Morning magazine features hit comics such as “Space Brothers” and “Cooking Papa.”

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Kang Kyung-wha, South Korea's foreign minister, walks out for a photo opportunity at the State Department in Washington on Dec. 6, 2018.
Japan protests South Korean foreign minister's remark at U.N. that 'comfort women' issue not settled
Japan said Tuesday it has lodged a protest over the South Korean foreign minister's remark at a United Nations meeting that the issue of "comfort women" remains unresolved despite a 2015 bilateral ...
Haneda airport's international terminal is due to be renamed Terminal 3 in March 2020 amid large-scale renovations ahead of the Olympics and Paralympics.
Haneda airport's international terminal to be renamed Terminal 3 amid large-scale renovations
The international terminal at Haneda airport in Tokyo will be renamed Terminal 3 in March 2020 as part of large-scale renovations to cope with an increase in international flights ahead of the Olym...
Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko speak with guests at a tea party they hosted at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Tuesday to mark the Emperor’s 30-year reign.
Skater Mao Asada and Nobel laureate Yoshinori Osumi among guests at Imperial Couple's tea party
Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko hosted a tea party on Tuesday attended by guests from various fields including figure skater Mao Asada, a 2010 Vancouver Olympic silver medalist, and Yoshinori O...

, , , , , ,