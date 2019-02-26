World / Crime & Legal

Trump Jr.: Feds using 'Stalinist' tactics against family in probe of inaugural panel, family biz

AP

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump’s eldest son says federal authorities are using “Stalinist” tactics as they investigate the president’s inaugural committee and family enterprise.

Donald Trump Jr. told “Fox & Friends” in an interview Monday that the investigation is “as political as it gets.” He says the “dream” of federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York is to “try to find something to get Trump,” adding: “It’s that old Stalinist tactic, you know?”

The U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan declined comment. Joseph Stalin led the former Soviet Union from the mid-1920s until 1953.

But Trump Jr., who with his brother, Eric, is helping run the family business while their father is president, says he’s not worried about the investigations “because we know there’s nothing there.”

Prosecutors are investigating, among other potential crimes, whether foreigners illegally contributed to inaugural events in 2017.

