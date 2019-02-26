A crop of flowering Spring Dawn daffodils are pictured growing in a field on Taylors Bulbs farm near Holbeach in eastern England Monday. Taylors Bulbs have been growing daffodils on their farm in Lincolnshire since 1919. Director Sam Taylor warned Brexit could impact negatively on his family's plant bulbs and fresh flowers business, as the threat of no-deal looms large on the horizon. | AFP-JIJI

Business

U.K. flower sector fears Brexit could nip exports in the bud

AFP-JIJI

LINCOLNSHIRE, ENGLAND - For Sam Taylor, director of a family-run plant bulbs and fresh flowers business in eastern England, fears of post-Brexit delays to imports and exports are growing alongside his daffodils.

“It’s the same as every business … we’re all concerned, we would like clarity,” the 41-year-old told AFP Monday as uncertainty over Britain’s departure from the European Union continues to roil the country.

“They need to bash their heads together and … just get on with it,” he added of British MPs, as they continue to disagree over a Brexit deal with less than five weeks until Britain is set to leave.

Taylor’s Bulbs — a fourth-generation family business founded in 1919 in Holbeach, Lincolnshire — buys bulbs from the Netherlands and sends fresh daffodils in the opposite direction.

The flowers, grown at the firm’s farm, currently leave in the late afternoon and arrive for auction in the Netherlands the following morning.

Taylor is concerned by warnings that shipments could be stuck at British and European ports for days if Britain leaves the EU on March 29 without a divorce deal.

Although the fresh flowers only represent a small slice of his overall business, and most are shipped domestically, he says delays could wipe out exports.

“The product will not be fit for sale by the time it gets there,” he said.

“It would be a market we’ve lost and that’s not great.”

His next-day imports of bulbs from Europe could also become a thing of the past if ports are clogged.

Taylor, who said he backed remaining in the EU in the 2016 referendum, fears customers used to receiving orders the next day might have to be more patient.

“No one seems to carry any stock any more because it turns up the next day.

“But things might well have to change.”

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

A woman uses a Monsanto's Roundup weedkiller spray without glyphosate in a garden in Ercuis near Paris last May.
Monsanto's Roundup weed killer contributed to man's cancer, first U.S. federal trial told
The controversial weed killer Roundup was a "substantial factor" in the cancer of a U.S. man who woke up one day with a lump in his throat and was soon diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, his la...
A robot kicks a soccer ball inside a Huawei booth at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, Monday.
U.S.-China battle over Huawei comes to head at tech show
A global battle between the U.S. government and Chinese tech company Huawei over allegations that it is a cybersecurity risk overshadowed the opening Monday of the world's biggest mobile industry t...
European Council President Donald Tusk attends a news conference during a summit between Arab league and European Union member states, in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, Monday.
EU top official Donald Tusk calls on reluctant May to delay Brexit to avoid cliff-edge departure
After nearly two years of bitter talks on the departure of Britain from the European Union, there's now even disagreement between the two on when Brexit should actually take place. While EU Coun...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A crop of flowering Spring Dawn daffodils are pictured growing in a field on Taylors Bulbs farm near Holbeach in eastern England Monday. Taylors Bulbs have been growing daffodils on their farm in Lincolnshire since 1919. Director Sam Taylor warned Brexit could impact negatively on his family's plant bulbs and fresh flowers business, as the threat of no-deal looms large on the horizon. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , , , ,