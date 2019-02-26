French President Emmanuel Macron (left) greets Iraqi President Barham Salih for talks at the Elysee Palace in Paris Monday. | REUTERS

World / Politics

Macron welcomes U.S. reversal, move to keep troops in Syria

Reuters

PARIS - French President Emmmanuel Macron on Monday welcomed Washington’s decision to leave American troops in Syria, a reversal by U.S. President Donald Trump that came after an outcry from coalition allies such as France.

“On the U.S. decision, I can only but welcome this choice,” Macron told a news conference with his Iraqi counterpart Barham Salih. “The U.S. decision is a good thing. We will continue to operate in the region within the coalition.”

In December, Trump ordered the withdrawal of all 2,000 troops in Syria after he said they had defeated Islamic State militants, an abrupt decision that sparked consternation among allies and was a factor in his defence secretary’s resignation.

Macron had personally sought to convince Trump to maintain troops in Syria, French diplomats said at the time, warning him about the risks of pulling out too early.

The United States will leave about 400 U.S. troops split between two different regions of Syria, a senior administration official said last Friday.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Image Not Available
Trump Jr.: Feds using 'Stalinist' tactics against family in probe of inaugural panel, family biz
President Donald Trump's eldest son says federal authorities are using "Stalinist" tactics as they investigate the president's inaugural committee and family enterprise. Donald Trump Jr. told "F...
Image Not Available
U.S. Navy warships will again fly Union Jack after 17 years, put rattlesnake away
After nearly 17 years, United States Navy warships will return to flying the Union Jack, replacing the First Navy Jack flown in the wake of the Sept. 11 attacks. News outlets report Chief of Nav...
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf speaks during a interview with The Associated Press at the National Governor Association 2019 winter meeting in Washington Saturday.
Rebuilding the blue wall: Democrats see opportunity, danger in Midwest
President Donald Trump smashed the blue wall in his first White House bid, chiseling a path to the presidency through Midwestern states that hadn't backed a Republican presidential contender in thr...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

French President Emmanuel Macron (left) greets Iraqi President Barham Salih for talks at the Elysee Palace in Paris Monday. | REUTERS

, , , , , ,