Best Adapted Screenplay winner for "BlacKkKlansman" Spike Lee poses in the press room with the Oscar during the 91st Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California, Sunday. U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday Lee of a "racist hit" job after he won his first competitive Oscar and urged voters to mobilize for the next election. | AFP-JIJI

World / Politics

Trump accuses film-maker Spike Lee of 'racist hit' job

AFP-JIJI

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday accused veteran film director Spike Lee of a “racist hit” job after he won his first competitive Oscar and urged voters to mobilize for the next election.

Lee took home a statuette for best adapted screenplay for “BlacKkKlansman,” a stranger-than-fiction true story of an African-American police officer who managed to infiltrate the highest levels of the Ku Klux Klan.

In an impromptu address that referred to America’s history of slavery and his own grandmother, who graduated from college “even though her mother was a slave,” Lee did not mention Trump but urged voters to “be on the right side of history” in the 2020 presidential election.

“Be nice if Spike Lee could read his notes, or better yet not have to use notes at all, when doing his racist hit on your President,” Trump tweeted.

The president boasted that he “has done more for African Americans (Criminal Justice Reform, Lowest Unemployment numbers in History, Tax Cuts,etc.) than almost any other Pres!”

In his comments, Lee gave “praise to our ancestors who have built this country into what it is today,” and said: “We will have love and wisdom regained. We will regain our humanity. It will be a powerful moment. The 2020 presidential election is around the corner. Let’s all mobilize.”

In an apparent reference to Trump’s divisive presidency, Lee urged voters to “make the moral choice between love versus hate. Let’s do the right thing!”

That was a nod to his acclaimed 1989 film, “Do the Right Thing,” about simmering racial tensions in New York’s Brooklyn borough.

For more than 30 years, Lee has captivated audiences — and sometimes angered them — with his provocative, frank depictions of black America infused with his signature mix of entertainment, activism and rage.

His films often have had a political bent like “Do The Right Thing,” “Malcolm X” and “Jungle Fever.”

LATEST WORLD STORIES

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence (right) and Venezuelan opposition leader and self-declared acting president Juan Guaido take part in a meeting with foreign ministers of the Lima Group at Colombia's Foreign Affairs Ministry in Bogota Monday.
Mike Pence, allies mull new steps against Maduro after deadly aid violence
Latin American countries are expected to announce measures to exert further pressure on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Monday after he blocked the entry of hundreds of tons of humanitarian ...
Men suspected of being Islamic State fighters wait to be searched by members of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces after leaving the IS group's last holdout of Baghouz, in Syria's northern Deir Ezzor province, on Friday.
U.S.-backed Syria force carries out major evacuation from last Islamic State redoubt
U.S.-backed forces evacuated over 40 truckloads of people from the Islamic State group's last Syria redoubt on Monday, as they sought to clear out civilians before a final push to crush the jihadis...
A Serbian Army MiG-29 jet fighter performs during ceremony in Batajnica, a military airport near Belgrade, in 2017. Serbia's defense ministry says it has taken delivery of four Russian-made MiG-29s from Belarus, part of an arms purchase that could heighten tensions in the Balkans and increase Moscow's influence in the region.
In move seen upping Balkans tensions, Serbia takes delivery of four more Russian-made fighter jets
Serbia took delivery of four Russian-made MiG-29 fighter jets from Belarus on Monday, the defense ministry said, part of an arms purchase that could heighten tensions in the Balkans and increase Mo...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Best Adapted Screenplay winner for "BlacKkKlansman" Spike Lee poses in the press room with the Oscar during the 91st Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California, Sunday. U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday Lee of a "racist hit" job after he won his first competitive Oscar and urged voters to mobilize for the next election. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , ,