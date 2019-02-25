Police investigate Monday near the scene of a slaying at a foster home in Shibuya Ward, Tokyo. | KYODO

Man kills head of Tokyo foster home where he used to live, police say

The head of a Tokyo foster home was stabbed to death Monday by a man who said he used to live there and wanted revenge, according to the police.

Hitoshi Tahara, 22, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of killing Shinya Omori, 46, at the Wakakusaryo facility in Shibuya Ward at around 1:50 p.m.

The police alleged that Tahara admitted to stabbing Omori, who died at a hospital, and told investigators he resented the time he spent in the foster home. He reportedly told them he wanted to attack anyone working there.

Tahara is believed to have lived in the home until he was 18.

About 30 children live in the facility, which has about 30 staff, according to its website. It provides foster care to children under 18.

Japan has about 600 foster homes nationwide, housing about 25,000 children.

