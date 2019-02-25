Business / Financial Markets | CURRENCY MARKET

Dollar weakens to ¥110.60 in late Tokyo trading

JIJI

The dollar was weaker around ¥110.60 in late Tokyo trading Monday after early gains fizzled out amid a lack of buying incentives.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥110.62-63, down from ¥110.74-76 at the same time Friday. The euro was at $1.1355-1355, up from $1.1346-1346, and at ¥125.62-62, down from ¥125.65-66.

The dollar rose above ¥110.70 in early trading after U.S. President Donald Trump suggested on Twitter an extension to Friday’s deadline for a trade deal with China.

Supported by the strong opening of the Nikkei 225 stock average, the greenback temporarily rose above ¥110.80 toward midmorning trading.

The dollar then fell to around ¥110.60 on selling by Japanese importers for month-end settlements and stayed around that level for the rest of the day amid a dearth of trading pegs, traders said.

The dollar-yen pair was supported by dip buying when the greenback approached the psychologically important line of ¥110.50, a currency broker said.

“Investors found it difficult to trade actively amid a widespread view that the dollar-yen pair is unlikely to move much,” a foreign exchange margin trading service firm official said.

“A wait-and-see mood will likely prevail in the market until investors see the final U.S.-China trade agreement,” an official of a bank-affiliated securities firm said.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Numerous management experts say the Carlos Ghosn case is having a chilling effect on Japanese firms' recruiting efforts.
Foreign executives are getting spooked about jobs in Japan
The stunning arrest, indictments and long incarceration of former Nissan Motor Co. Chief Executive Officer Carlos Ghosn have given pause to foreign executives considering taking on senior jobs a...
Image Not Available
Japan to expand antitrust leniency program, under which fines are slashed if firms play ball
The government will expand the Fair Trade Commission's antitrust leniency program, mainly by reducing fines on violators depending on the degree of their cooperation, according to informed sources....
The plan by the labor union at MUFJ Bank to request a hike in base pay this year makes it the only union from the nation's three major banks to do so.
Labor union at Japan's MUFJ Bank to request first hike in base pay in four years
MUFJ Bank's labor union plans to request a base pay increase at this year's spring wage talks for the first time in four years, becoming the only union from one of the three mega-banks to do so, ac...

,