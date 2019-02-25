Tokyo stocks rebound on China-U.S. trade hopes

Stocks bounced back in thin trading Monday, supported by a rise on Wall Street on Friday and continuing hopes for progress in U.S.-China trade talks.

The Nikkei 225 average rose 102.72 points, or 0.48 percent, to end at 21,528.23. On Friday, the key market gauge lost 38.72 points.

The Topix, which covers all first-section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, added 11.35 points, or 0.71 percent, to end at 1,620.87 after falling 3.98 points Friday.

A wide range of issues attracted purchases from the outset of trading after the U.S. Dow Jones Industrial Average retook 26,000 on Friday for the first time since Nov. 8.

Also behind the Tokyo market’s strength was growing optimism over the trade negotiations between the world’s two largest economies, brokers said.

“Substantial progress” was made at the U.S.-China minister-level talks through Sunday, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Twitter, indicating an extension to the March 1 deadline for a trade deal and a summit with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping.

“Progress in trade negotiations between the United States and China is a plus for the global economy,” but investors anticipated such results from recent media reports, an official of a Japanese brokerage firm said, suggesting that a positive impact on stocks may have been limited.

The market lacked energy amid a lack of market participants at the start of the week, brokers said.

Hiroaki Kuramochi, chief market analyst at Saxo Bank Securities Ltd., said a lack of details over the U.S.-China trade negotiations weighed on the dollar against the yen, putting a drag on Tokyo stocks.

Rising issues outnumbered falling ones 1,585 to 467 in the first section, while 78 issues were unchanged.

Volume increased to 1.057 billion shares from 988 million Friday.

High-tech makers were higher amid the growing U.S.-China trade hopes. Among them, Yaskawa Electric gained 2.72 percent and Nidec 3.52 percent.

Clothing retailer Fast Retailing added 0.67 percent, extending its winning streak to a fourth session.

Among other winners were Nintendo and Toyota.

Meanwhile, Right On dropped 3.06 percent after the casual clothing store operator announced downward earnings revisions for the year to August.

Also on the minus side were mobile phone carrier KDDI and advertising agency Dentsu.