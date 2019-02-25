Tony Foulds, 82, is applauded by Jim Kriegshauser, left, nephew of airman John Kriegshauser, and Megan Leo (center), cousin of airman Melchor Hernandez, after warplanes from Britain and the United States staged a joint flypast tribute to 10 dead U.S. airmen, 75-years after Foulds witnessed the crash that killed them, at Endcliffe Park in Sheffield, England, Friday. | DANNY LAWSON / PA / VIA AP

U.S. officials honor Briton who tends memorial for 10 fallen WWII American airmen

AP

LONDON - U.S. officials have honored a British man who has for decades tended a memorial for 10 U.S. World War II airmen who sacrificed their lives to save children in Sheffield, England.

Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson sent a tweet Saturday thanking Tony Foulds for “remembering and honoring our Airmen.” Missouri Gov. Michael Parson has issued a proclamation honoring Foulds for his “profound devotion” to commemorating the crew of the B-17 nicknamed “Mi Amigo.”

Missouri pilot Lt. John Kriegshauser was attempting to land his damaged plane at a Sheffield park in 1944 when he pulled up to avoid a group of children and crashed into the woods.

Foulds, 82, was one of those children.

The U.S. and Royal Air Force honored the crew with a flypast Friday, fulfilling Foulds’ lifelong dream.

