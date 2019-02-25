Chinese Vice Premier Liu He (left) looks toward U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer during a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington Friday. | REUTERS

Trump calls trade talks with China 'very productive'

AFP-JIJI

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump said Sunday U.S. trade talks with China have been “very productive” but offered no hint of the outcome as they entered their fourth day.

The negotiations in Washington were extended on Friday until Sunday as officials race to reach a deal ahead of a deadline next week when U.S. duty rates are due to rise sharply.

“Very productive talks yesterday with China on Trade. Will continue today!” Trump tweeted.

Trump has said he is considering pushing back the deadline for raising tariffs on more than $200 billion in Chinese exports.

And on Friday he held out the possibility of a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping “in a not too distant future,” possibly as early as next month.

In Sunday’s tweet, Trump praised Xi for his support on North Korea ahead of the president’s summit this week in Hanoi with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

After meeting with China’s vice premier Liu He on Friday, Trump expressed optimism about the negotiations.

Xi also struck a positive tone in a letter Liu delivered to Trump, saying he hoped the negotiations would be held in a “win-win” spirit that would lead to a mutually beneficial agreement.

Trump said Friday that an agreement on currency manipulation will be included in the trade pact, but otherwise few details have been made public.

