Law enforcement officers man a road block leading to a staging area during the investigation of a plane crash in Trinity Bay in Anahuac, Texas, Saturday. | BRETT COOMER / HOUSTON CHRONICLE / VIA AP

World

Texas searchers find one body, search for two other crew members and black boxes after cargo jet plunges into bay

AP

ANAHUAC, TEXAS - Search and recovery crews have recovered one body and the search continued Sunday for two more at the site where a Boeing 767 cargo plane crashed into a coastal bay near Houston with three people aboard.

The Chambers County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook that the body was recovered late Saturday from Trinity Bay, just off the waterfront of the small town of Anahuac. Three crew members were on board Atlas Air flight 3591, being operated for Amazon, when it crashed Saturday afternoon.

Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne said Saturday that the plane “went in nose first ” and that it was “probably a crash that nobody would survive.”

The search resumed Sunday for the remaining two crew members and the all-important “black box” flight recorder that could offer clues to what caused the crash. Civilian volunteers mobilized small boats to help with the search of the northern tip of Trinity Bay called Jack’s Pocket.

Jason Campbell and two other Anahuac boat mechanics were among the civilian boaters who checked debris for any identification or cellphones on Saturday. What they found was grim.

“Pieces of bodies, nothing bigger than … you know,” Campbell told KHOU-TV. “It’s obvious it’s human pieces but nothing bigger than you can hold in your hands.”

The jumbo jet had departed from Miami and was likely moments from landing at Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston when witnesses said it crashed nose-first into the bay about 35 miles (55 km) east of Houston.

Dave Clark, senior vice president of Worldwide Operations at Amazon, said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the flight crew, their families and friends along with the entire team at Atlas Air during this terrible tragedy. We appreciate the first responders who worked urgently to provide support.”

LATEST WORLD STORIES

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., speaks with reporters after his panel voted in a closed session to send more than 50 interview transcripts from its now-closed Russia investigation to special counsel Robert Mueller, on Capitol Hill in Washington Feb. 6.
Rep. Adam Schiff vows lawsuit and subpoena for Robert Mueller report if it's not released
A top House Democrat threatened Sunday to call special counsel Robert Mueller to Capitol Hill, subpoena documents and take the Trump administration to court if necessary if the full report on the R...
Indian police carry the coffin containing of their fallen colleague, who according to police was killed in a gun battle between suspected militants and security forces in south Kashmir's Kulgam district, during his wreath laying ceremony in Srinagar, India, Sunday.
Five reported killed as India toughens Kashmir crackdown against militants, detains over 160 sepa...
Five people were killed in a gun battle between members of a Pakistani militant group and Indian security forces in disputed Kashmir on Sunday as India intensified a security crackdown, including d...
Soldiers hold a position outside the INEC office as Nigerians await the results of the presidential and legislative election in Kano, Nigeria, Sunday.
Observers report dozens killed in Nigeria election violence
As many as 39 people were killed in election violence so far in Nigeria, civil society groups said on Sunday, as the country awaits the results of voting in what is forecast to be its tightest elec...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Law enforcement officers man a road block leading to a staging area during the investigation of a plane crash in Trinity Bay in Anahuac, Texas, Saturday. | BRETT COOMER / HOUSTON CHRONICLE / VIA AP

, , , ,