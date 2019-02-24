The week ahead for Feb. 25 to March 3

Monday and Tuesday
No major events.
Wednesday
- Tokyo District Court to rule on case concerning death of Hitotsubashi University law student who was outed as gay.
Thursday
- Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry to release preliminary industrial production index for January.
Friday
- Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry to release unemployment rate for January.
- Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry to release ratio of job offers to job seekers for January.
- Cabinet Office to release survey on consumer trends for February.
- Japan Automobile Dealers Association to release new motor vehicle sales for February.
- Tokyo District Court to rule in trial of former Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems officials accused of bribing Thai public servant over power plant project. It is the first case in Japan to make use of a plea bargain.
- Major firms to begin recruitment events for university students graduating in March 2020.
- Mercian Corp. to lower prices for European wine imports by up to 20 percent. The move reflects the removal of tariffs under the economic partnership deal with the European Union that took force in February.
- Major ice cream producers to hike prices due to rising ingredient and distribution costs.
- Japan Association for University Athletics and Sport to be established. The governing body, modeled on the U.S. National Collegiate Athletic Association, was formed after a string of incidents involving problematic coaching practices.
Saturday
No major events.
Sunday
- Tokyo Marathon.
- Three high school girls representing an anti-nuclear weapons civic group to visit Oslo to meet with Nobel Committee. The Hiroshima- and Nagasaki-based group is known for sending a student delegation to the United Nations every year to advocate for nuclear disarmament.