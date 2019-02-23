National

Tokyo to test traffic-easing measures this summer in preparation for 2020 Olympics

JIJI

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government said Friday it will experiment this summer with traffic-easing measures and ask companies in the capital to take related steps on the 35 weekdays between July 22 and Sept. 6.

The measures are expected to include the use of remote work, staggered hours and improvements in logistics efficiency.

It will be the metropolitan government’s first traffic control experiment to evaluate measures to ease congestion ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Games.

In cooperation with the central government and the Olympic organizing committee, the metropolitan government will examine the degree of traffic reduction during the trial, especially in waterfront areas with competition venues.

The two weeks from July 22 will be designated as an intensive period to test traffic-reduction measures for the Olympics and the two weeks from Aug. 19 will be used to evaluate measures for the Paralympics.

Further details, including areas to be covered by the trial, will be decided in the spring.

