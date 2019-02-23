Human bones from 500 bodies found at abandoned house in Tokyo

Human bones apparently from some 500 bodies were found at a house in Tokyo in November last year, police sources said.

The house in Adachi Ward was occupied by a skeletal specimen maker. Its president said the bones “were imported from India,” the sources said Friday.

They are believed to have been imported for use as specimens, the sources said.

The Nishiarai Police Station is investigating the details, including why the bones were left there.

In November last year, a male relative of the president was found to have died of disease at the house. Large amounts of bones were later discovered in the main building and elsewhere on the premises. The bones, including human skulls and animal remains, are believed to have been left untouched for years.

According to the corporate registry, the company was set up in 1971 to make and import skeletal specimens of humans and animals. The firm moved to a different location in Adachi in 2003.

The house is in a residential area 1.3 km east of Ogiobashi Station on the Nippori-Toneri Liner transit service run by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government.