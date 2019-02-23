World

Black woman replacing Alabama editor who endorsed KKK

AP

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA - A white Alabama newspaper editor who advocated for a revival of the Ku Klux Klan is turning over control to a black woman.

The Democrat-Reporter of Linden, Alabama, announced Friday that Elecia R. Dexter is taking over as the paper’s publisher and editor from Goodloe Sutton.

That comes after Sutton published an editorial calling for a resurgence of the KKK. The editorial said Democrats and “Democrats in the Republican Party” are plotting to raise taxes, so the Klan should raid their communities.

The 46-year-old Dexter says she began working at the paper earlier this year. She says she told Sutton he could have expressed his views differently.

Dexter says she hopes having a black editor at the small, weekly paper will help community members know their views will be represented.

