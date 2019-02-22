Children flee as a carnivorous theropod known as the Australovenator dinosaur walks through crowds along the south bank of the Thames in London in February 2013. The dinosaur was one of many visiting from Erth's Dinosaur Petting Zoo in Australia. | AP

World / Science & Health

Extinction rethink: Were dinosaurs killed off by asteroid or volcanoes? It's complicated

AFP-JIJI

WASHINGTON - Every school child knows the dinosaurs were killed off by an asteroid smashing into the Earth some 66 million years ago.

But the story may not be quite that simple — massive volcanic eruptions over hundreds of thousands of years may have contributed to the dinosaurs’ demise at the end of the Cretaceous Period.

Two studies published Thursday in the journal Science contributed to the long scientific debate about what exactly finished off the mighty reptiles.

Before the 1980s, the dominant theory had been that huge and prolonged volcanic eruptions caused a rapid and deadly shift in the planet’s climate by sending vast clouds of ash, gas and dust into the atmosphere.

Then scientists discovered the huge Chicxulub crater of an ancient asteroid impact off the Caribbean coast of Mexico, which they posited had sent so much debris into the atmosphere that it hampered photosynthesis in plants and killed off three-quarters of life on Earth.

Ever since, scientists have maintained a lively debate about the relative contribution of each cataclysmic event to the mass die-off.

The authors of the two reports published Thursday were able to date massive lava flows with far greater precision, whittling it down from around a million years to a period of tens of thousands of years.

“We are able to re-create with great precision the order of events at the end of the Cretaceous Period,” Loyc Vanderkluysen, a professor of geoscience at Drexel University in Philadelphia.

He was part of a team that dated the vast lava flows known as the Deccan Traps in India using radiation measurements. The other team used a different dating method.

The expulsion of lava there over a million years left the Deccan flows more than 1,200 meters (4,000 feet) thick in places today, a volume large enough to cover an area the size of France to a depth of several hundred meters, he said.

The new datings by the two teams match up: One found that a “pulse” of volcanic eruptions occurred just before the mass extinction. The other is less precise but suggests the majority of lava flows came after the asteroid hit Earth, backing up the idea that the impact triggered an earthquake so massive it would have registered 11 on the moment magnitude scale, something never witnessed by humans.

That in turn set off a wave of volcanic eruptions that lasted some 300,000 years.

“That bolsters the theory that the impact was the main cause,” said Vanderkluysen. “It’s like shaking a bottle of Orangina; it can accelerate volcanic activity.”

The close correlation of the two events — eruptions and extinction — is unlikely to be a coincidence, the researchers say.

Other periods of intense volcanic activity have coincided with mass extinction events said Blair Schoene, a professor of geosciences at Princeton and a co-author of the other study.

“The big question is, would the extinction have happened without the impact, given the volcanism, or conversely, would the extinction have happened without the volcanism, given the impact? I don’t think we know that answer,” he said.

“The main take-home point is that it’s not that simple. Nature is complicated,” he added. “By studying both phenomenons in as much detail as possible, we can try and figure out what the whole story is.”

Mapping the timeline of that long-ago mass extinction is crucial, Schoene said, to understanding the consequences of the current “sixth extinction,” which humans are currently causing.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is interviewed by Maria Bartiromo during her "Mornings with Maria Bartiromo" program on the Fox Business Network, in New York Thursday. Pompeo said Hoda Muthana, who is now in a refugee camp in Syria along with others who fled the remnants of the Islamic State, has no legal claim to citizenship and will not be permitted to enter the country.
Alabama woman who joined Islamic State in Syria sues to return to U.S.
The father of an Alabama woman who joined the Islamic State group in Syria filed suit against the Trump administration Thursday in an effort to allow her return to the United States. Ahme...
Although about 6,000 plant species can be used for food, only nine make up most of the world's total crop production.
Future of food under 'severe threat' amid rapid decline in species diversity, U.N. warns
The future of food supplies is under "severe threat" because of the number of animal and plant species that are quickly disappearing, a United Nations report said Friday as the world grapples with ...
The Beresheet spacecraft is seen during a presentation by Israeli nonprofit SpaceIL and Israeli state-owned Aerospace Industries in Yehud, east of Tel Aviv, in December.
Israel launches spacecraft laden with lander in bid to become fourth country to land on the moon
An Israeli spacecraft rocketed toward the moon for the country's first attempted lunar landing, following a launch Thursday night by SpaceX. A communications satellite for Indonesia was the main...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Children flee as a carnivorous theropod known as the Australovenator dinosaur walks through crowds along the south bank of the Thames in London in February 2013. The dinosaur was one of many visiting from Erth's Dinosaur Petting Zoo in Australia. | AP

, , , ,