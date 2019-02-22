An airport employee wearing ninja attire rides a Segway at Chubu Centrair International Airport on Friday, which has been locally designated "Ninja Day" because Feb. 22 highlights the number two, pronounced ni in Japanese. | KYODO

National

Airport and railway staff do their duties darkly on ni ni ni 'Ninja Day' in central Japan

Kyodo

NAGOYA/TSU, MIE PREF. - Staff at Chubu airport donned ninja attire and a railway station ceremonially named itself “Ninja City Station” on Friday to celebrate “Ninja Day” in central Japan.

Feb. 22 was designated Ninja Day by the Japan Anniversary Association at the request of the cities of Koka, Shiga Prefecture, and Iga, Mie Prefecture, as it emphasizes the number two, which is pronounced ni in Japanese.

The station is located in Iga, where the famous Iga ninja clan was active in feudal times.

East of Mie at Chubu airport, around 50 people including airline staff and cleaning crews conducted their duties while wearing red or black ninja outfits, airport operator Central Japan International Airport Co. said.

Another 3,500 airport workers, such as those in stores or providing security, wore badges that said they were doing their ninmu (duty). As a play on words, the kanji nin was written with the same character used in ninja instead of the correct one, which means task or responsibility.

The celebration is part of a local promotional campaign to increase the number of foreign visitors by taking advantage of the feudal mercenaries’ overseas popularity.

“We want Chubu airport to be known as Ninja airport,” said Masato Kondo, director of the airport company.

At the railroad station in Iga Prefecture, a sign was put up bearing the station’s new nickname, “Ninja City Sta.” above the one with its official name. It also decided to start calling a local line “the Ninja Line.”

“I hope that the region becomes more vibrant as the power of the ninja will attract more visitors,” said Sadako Fukuta, an 86-year-old resident.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

A member of staff at Kansai International Airport receives a measles vaccination in September 2016 following an outbreak of the disease in the facility. This year the number of measles patients in Japan has been growing at the fastest pace for the past decade.
Measles in Japan spikes in 2019; health ministry tells medical facilities to take preventive meas...
The number of measles cases in Japan since the start of the year has grown at its fastest pace in the past decade, with Mie Prefecture leading the increase. The National Institute of Infectious ...
It's Cat Day: Let's celebrate with crappy photos!
Feb. 22 is Cat Day in Japan as the date, 2-22, can sound like "nyan nyan nyan" ("meow, meow, meow"). While many people online are showing off the cutest photos of their fur babies, others ...
Tsuyoshi Tabata
Accused of rape, Tsuyoshi Tabata leaves LDP, in latest 'terrible third-time lawmaker’ scandal
House of Representatives member Tsuyoshi Tabata left the ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Thursday, joining the LDP's cohort of "terrible third-time lawmakers" considered prone to scandals and ga...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Sakae Okamoto (center), mayor of Iga, Mie Prefecture, poses as a ninja with others on Friday, locally designated as "Ninja Day," in front of a train station nicknamed "Ninja City Station." | KYODO

, , , , , , ,