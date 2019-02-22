Michael Cohen, U.S. President Donald Trump's former lawyer, arrives for his sentencing at United States Court house in the Manhattan borough of New York City in December. | REUTERS

World / Crime & Legal

Michael Cohen talking to Senate panel Tuesday, kicking off busy week of questioning

AP

WASHINGTON - The Senate intelligence committee will interview President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer behind closed doors on Tuesday, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Michael Cohen’s Senate interview will kick off a week of congressional appearances for Cohen, who is already scheduled to testify publicly before the House Oversight and Reform Committee on Wednesday and then behind closed doors again on Thursday to the House intelligence committee.

Cohen was spotted Thursday on Capitol Hill. His legal team would not comment on why he was there, although it is not unusual for witnesses to meet with congressional staff in preparation for upcoming testimony.

The person who confirmed the Senate Intelligence interview declined to be named because the Senate committee appearance is confidential. The panel subpoenaed him earlier this year.

Cohen was scheduled to speak to the three committees earlier this month, but rescheduled all of those appearances for different reasons. He said he needed to recover from surgery and also was concerned about threats to his family from Trump and the president’s attorney spokesman, Rudy Giuliani.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff postponed his appearance before that committee saying it was “in the interests of the investigation,” with no additional detail. Cohen has cooperated with special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

Cohen was sentenced in December to three years in prison after pleading guilty to lying to both intelligence committees in 2017 and to campaign finance violations. His sentence will begin in May.

Cohen told lawmakers in 2017 that he had abandoned a Trump business proposal in Moscow in January 2016, but he later acknowledged he continued pursuing it for months after that.

He also pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations for his involvement in payments to a former Playboy model and porn actress who had alleged affairs with Trump. Trump denies the allegations.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Josh Lawson (left), chief counsel for the state Board of Elections and Ethics Enforcement, hands Mark Harris, Republican candidate in North Carolina's 9th Congressional race, a document during the fourth day of a public evidentiary hearing on the 9th Congressional District voting irregularities investigation Thursday at the North Carolina State Bar in Raleigh.
GOP candidate says he was assured of operative's methods, stunned by alleged vote manipulation
The Republican in the country's last undecided congressional election testified Thursday that a political operative now accused of ballot fraud assured him "again and again" that he wouldn't collec...
Lawmakers of the Venezuelan National Assembly and supporters of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognised as the country's rightful interim ruler, clash with security forces as they block the road on the outskirts of Mariara, Venezuela, Thursday.
Crowds see off Guaido and Venezuela convoy bound for Colombia border to load aid
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido left Caracas with some 80 lawmakers on Thursday on a 800-km (500-mile) trip to the Colombian border where they hope to receive food and medicine to alleviat...
Members of the public fill the courtroom last February as the High Court in Kenya begins hearing arguments in a case challenging parts of the penal code seen as targeting the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender communities, at the High Court in Nairobi.
Kenya court set to rule on whether to scrap anti-gay laws amid constitutional challenge
Extortion, physical assaults, verbal abuse, denial of state services, forceful evictions, harassment, being disowned by family members. These and many other challenges may begin to fade away for...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Michael Cohen, U.S. President Donald Trump's former lawyer, arrives for his sentencing at United States Court house in the Manhattan borough of New York City in December. | REUTERS

, , , , , ,