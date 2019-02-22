Fighters of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) accompany women and children as they wait in a field after fleeing the Islamic State (IS) group's last holdout of Baghouz in Syria's northern Deir Ezzor province Thursday. U.S.-backed Syrian forces tried to negotiate the release of civilians still trapped in the Islamic State group's last redoubt, as a car bombing killed 20 people near their main base. | AFP-JIJI

World

Car bombing near anti-Islamic State base in east Syria kills 20: U.S.-backed force

AFP-JIJI

BEIRUT - A car bomb Thursday killed oil workers and fighters from a US-backed force battling the Islamic State group in east Syria, the Kurdish-led alliance said, with a monitor putting the death toll at 20.

A spokesman for the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said the attack killed mostly oil workers, as well as fighters in the village of Shheel close to an oil field acting as a base for the anti-IS force.

Jihadist “cells are trying to stop our progress,” Adnan Afrin told AFP.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said 14 oil workers and six conscripts died after “the car bomb was detonated remotely.”

The SDF fighters were escorting the workers in vehicles from the Omar oil field, the monitor said.

The SDF are fighting to expel the jihadis from the last shred of their “caliphate” in the village of Baghouz, some 100 km (60 miles) south along the Euphrates river.

The SDF took control of the Omar oil field in October 2017, and have turned it into their main base in the area.

IS seized large swaths of Syria and neighboring Iraq in 2014, declaring a “caliphate” there, but have since lost all but the Baghouz holdout to various offensives.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Josh Lawson (left), chief counsel for the state Board of Elections and Ethics Enforcement, hands Mark Harris, Republican candidate in North Carolina's 9th Congressional race, a document during the fourth day of a public evidentiary hearing on the 9th Congressional District voting irregularities investigation Thursday at the North Carolina State Bar in Raleigh.
GOP candidate says he was assured of operative's methods, stunned by alleged vote manipulation
The Republican in the country's last undecided congressional election testified Thursday that a political operative now accused of ballot fraud assured him "again and again" that he wouldn't collec...
Lawmakers of the Venezuelan National Assembly and supporters of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognised as the country's rightful interim ruler, clash with security forces as they block the road on the outskirts of Mariara, Venezuela, Thursday.
Crowds see off Guaido and Venezuela convoy bound for Colombia border to load aid
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido left Caracas with some 80 lawmakers on Thursday on a 800-km (500-mile) trip to the Colombian border where they hope to receive food and medicine to alleviat...
Michael Cohen, U.S. President Donald Trump's former lawyer, arrives for his sentencing at United States Court house in the Manhattan borough of New York City in December.
Michael Cohen talking to Senate panel Tuesday, kicking off busy week of questioning
The Senate intelligence committee will interview President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer behind closed doors on Tuesday, according to a person familiar with the matter. Michael Cohen's S...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Fighters of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) accompany women and children as they wait in a field after fleeing the Islamic State (IS) group's last holdout of Baghouz in Syria's northern Deir Ezzor province Thursday. U.S.-backed Syrian forces tried to negotiate the release of civilians still trapped in the Islamic State group's last redoubt, as a car bombing killed 20 people near their main base. | AFP-JIJI

, , , ,