The Direction Centrale de la Police Judiciaire facility where foreigners are being detained in Port-au-Prince is seen Feb. 18. Haiti has charged several Americans and other foreign nationals with criminal conspiracy after their arrest with assault rifles and other weapons. The group includes five Americans, a Serb, a Russian and a Haitian, police said. | AFP-JIJI

Armed group caught in Haiti returned to U.S. before court hearing, shocking Port-au-Prince

PORT-AU-PRINCE - The U.S. State Department said several men arrested in Haiti with a cache of weaponry at a time of violent demonstrations have been returned to the United States before a scheduled court hearing in the Caribbean nation.

The department said in an emailed statement that the return was coordinated with Haitian authorities, but a spokesman for Haitian Prime Minister Jean-Henry Ceant told Radio Vision 2000 on Thursday that he was not aware of the men’s departure and demanded an immediate explanation from the justice minister.

Five U.S. citizens were among eight men arrested on Sunday while carrying automatic weapons and other arms and driving in cars without license plates. Police spokesman Michel-Ange Louis-Jeune has said the men told police they were on a “mission,” but they refused to say anything else except that they would call their unidentified bosses.

Prosecutors had said the men would appear in court on Wednesday. Instead, they were taken to the airport. One of them men is a Haitian citizen and apparently was not returned.

Jean Clarens Renois, a presidential candidate, said the situation has eroded confidence in Haiti’s government.

“The seven guys easily left the country,” he said. “It’s kind of incomprehensible for a nation. There is no authority at all.”

The arrests came after more than a week of violent demonstrations in which Haitians demanded the resignation of President Jovenel Moise amid rising inflation and allegations of corruption. Ceant has promised to reduce certain government budgets by 30 percent, lower the cost of goods and investigate allegations of misspending tied to a Venezuelan program that provided Haiti with subsidized oil.

Haitians, however, remained wary of those promises, and Renois said people have lost trust in the government especially given the outcome of the case involving the eight men.

“I used to read that Haiti is a failed country,” he said. “Now we can say that.”

