A strong magnitude 5.7 earthquake hit the town of Atsuma in Hokkaido’s eastern Iburi region, the same region that was struck by a large quake last September, at 9:22 p.m on Thursday, recording a lower-6 on Japan’s quake intensity scale of seven.

The earthquake poses no tsunami risk, the Meteorological Agency said.

A lower-5 was recorded at the districts of Ishikari, Hidaka and Sorachi of Hokkaido, the agency said.