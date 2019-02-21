Nikkei extends rally as optimism over U.S.-China trade deal grows

The benchmark Nikkei average extended its winning streak to a fourth session on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Thursday, backed by renewed hopes of progress in U.S.-China trade talks.

The 225-issue Nikkei average climbed 32.74 points, or 0.15 percent, to end at 21,464.23. On Wednesday, the key market gauge rose 128.84 points.

The Topix index of all first-section issues was up 0.03 point, at 1,613.50. It advanced 6.95 points the previous day.

In the morning, previous gains were pared back. But both the Nikkei and Topix indexes swung into positive territory in the afternoon on buying stemming from a media report that U.S. and Chinese trade negotiators are drawing up six memorandums of understanding on major structural issues, market sources said.

Chihiro Ota, general manager for investment research and investor services at SMBC Nikko Securities Inc., said mainstay issues attracted purchases amid receding concerns over the U.S.-China trade dispute.

But the reported progress in the negotiations to settle the dispute “was not surprising enough to trigger a powerful rally,” Ota added.

Ryuta Otsuka, strategist at the investment information department of Toyo Securities Co., pointed out that the market’s advance was limited as investors retreated to the sidelines to see the outcome of two-day high-level trade talks between the United States and China, which are starting in Washington on Thursday.

For the time being, “selling on a rally would make it hard for the Nikkei to consolidate at 21,500 and approach 22,000,” Otsuka said.

Rising issues marginally outnumbered falling ones 1,029 to 1,000 on the TSE’s first section, while 101 issues were unchanged.

Volume grew to 1.203 billion shares from Wednesday’s 1.168 billion shares.

Santen Pharmaceutical rose 5.04 percent in the wake of its announcement of a share buyback plan.

Japan Tobacco was buoyant thanks to brisk domestic cigarette revenue in January.

Other major winners included clothing store chain operator Fast Retailing and chipmaking gear manufacturer Tokyo Electron.

By contrast, oil companies JXTG, Idemitsu and Cosmo Energy saw their recent rises pared back.

Also on the negative side were technology conglomerate SoftBank Group and air conditioner manufacturer Daikin.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key March contract on the Nikkei average gained 20 points to finish at 21,440.