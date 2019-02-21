National

Tsunami-hit Japanese town completes divisive demolition of former municipal office

Kyodo

MORIOKA, IWATE PREF. - A town in Iwate Prefecture on Wednesday completed the demolition of its former municipal office building — where its mayor and 27 other workers were killed in the tsunami triggered by the devastating Great East Japan Earthquake in March 2011 — even though some people had sought to have it preserved as a memorial.

The work to tear down the two-story building in the town of Otsuchi started on Jan. 19.

“I wanted them to preserve (the building),” said a woman in her 40s who visited the site from the city of Wakayama, adding that she has to be careful about expressing her opinion because there “must be various thoughts on the issue.”

While some residents of Otsuchi said they did not want to see the building preserved because it reminded them of the tsunami, others said it should be kept as a memorial. In January, the Morioka District Court rejected a petition to suspend the demolition work.

The municipal government will develop the area into a green space and use it as a site for parking vehicles in the event of an emergency evacuation.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Visitors watch tuna auctions from the observation deck at the Toyosu wholesale market in Tokyo on Jan. 15, the day the designated viewing area opened.
Once a hot ticket at Tsukiji, Tokyo's Toyosu market struggles to attract tourists to its tuna auc...
The Toyosu wholesale market in Tokyo's Koto Ward has been struggling to attract visitors to watch tuna auctions even though a designated viewing area was opened about a month ago. The now-defunc...
A caregiver from Indonesia attends to a resident at a nursing care facility in Tenri, Nara Prefecture, in May 2017.
Japan to ease language requirements for foreign nursing care trainees amid sluggish growth in app...
The central government plans to ease language requirements for foreign technical interns in the nursing care sector as part of its efforts to bring in more laborers from abroad, government sources ...
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to reporters at his official residence in Tokyo on Wednesday night after a call with U.S. President Donald Trump.
In phone talks, Abe and Trump agree to work together to resolve North Korea abductions issue
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump agreed Wednesday to cooperate in addressing issues linked to North Korea, including past abductions of Japanese citizens, before Trump meet...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

The demolition of the former town office building in Otsuchi, Iwate Prefecture, which began on Jan. 19 (above), ended on Wednesday. The town's mayor and 27 other staff members were killed in the tsunami triggered by the devastating earthquake in March 2011. | KYODO

, , , , , ,