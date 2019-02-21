World / Crime & Legal

U.S. Coast Guard lieutenant arrested for mass murder plot targeting Democrats, media figures

AFP-JIJI

WASHINGTON - A U.S. Coast Guard officer who espoused white supremacist views and drafted a target list of Democratic politicians and prominent media figures has been arrested on firearms and drug charges.

Christopher Paul Hasson, an admirer of Norwegian mass murderer Anders Breivik, was arrested last week and a powerful arsenal seized from his home, according to court documents unsealed on Wednesday.

“The defendant intends to murder innocent civilians on a scale rarely seen in this country,” U.S. District Attorney Robert Hur said in a motion seeking that Hasson be detained until trial.

“The defendant is a domestic terrorist, bent on committing acts dangerous to human life that are intended to affect governmental conduct,” Hur said.

Hasson is being held on drug charges and for unlawfully possessing firearms and ammunition.

The U.S. Attorney’s office said 15 firearms and over 1,000 rounds of ammunition were recovered from Hasson’s apartment in Silver Spring, Maryland, along with illegal drugs.

In documents seized by the authorities, Hasson “identified himself as a White Nationalist for over 30 years and advocated for ‘focused violence’ in order to establish a white homeland,” the U.S. Attorney’s office said.

Hasson routinely perused portions of the “Breivik manifesto” on amassing firearms and compiling a list of targets, it said.

Among those listed as targets were Democratic House speaker Nancy Pelosi, Democratic Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer and other Democrats in the House and Senate.

Media personalities included CNN’s Don Lemon and Chris Cuomo.

Hasson, a lieutenant in the U.S. Coast Guard working at U.S. Coast Guard headquarters in Washington, is a former U.S. Marine who also spent two years in the U.S. Army National Guard.

Hasson was remanded in custody and is to appear in court before a court in Greenbelt, Maryland, on Thursday.

Breivik is serving a 21-year sentence for the July 2011 massacre of 77 people, most of them teenagers who were attending a youth camp.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Hassan Shibly, attorney for Hoda Muthana, the Alabama woman who left home to join the Islamic State group in Syria, speaks on a phone before a news conference Wednesday in Tampa, Florida. United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Muthana is not a U.S. citizen and will not be allowed to return to the United States.
America bars entry of U.S.-born Islamic State propagandist held by Kurds in Syria, denies she's a...
An Alabama woman who joined the Islamic State group in Syria won't be allowed to return to the United States with her toddler son because she is not an American citizen, the U.S. said on Wednesday....
World War II tank gunner Clarence Smoyer poses for a portrait near the Charlestown Naval Shipyard in Boston Wednesday. The 95-year-old veteran was surprised with a ride through the streets of Boston in a Sherman tank, one of the tanks most widely used by the U.S. during the war.
Tanks for the memory: WWII gunner, now 95, gets nostalgic ride in a Sherman
The inside of a tank was Clarence Smoyer's home, and the crew was his family. In that sense, the 95-year-old veteran returned home Wednesday for the first time since World War II. One of the las...
European Parliament members attend a plenary session at the European Parliament in Brussels Jan. 31. Microsoft says it has detected hacking attacks aimed at European democratic institutions, including think tanks and nonprofit groups, ahead of elections on the continent in May.
Microsoft detects Russia-linked hackers targeting Europe democracy groups ahead of polls
A hacking group has targeted European democratic institutions including think tanks and nonprofit groups ahead of highly anticipated EU parliamentary elections in May, Microsoft said. The compan...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Weapons seized at the Silver Spring, Maryland, home of U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Christopher Paul Hasson as shown Wednesday. Hasson, who espoused white supremacist views and drafted a target list of Democratic politicians and prominent media figures, has been arrested on firearms and drug charges. | US ATTORNEY'S OFFICE / VIA AFP-JIJI

, , , , , , , ,