Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former lawyer, leaves federal court after his sentencing in New York in December. A judge has agreed to postpone the start of Cohen's prison sentence by two months to May 6. New York Judge William Pauley signed off on the delay Wednesday. | AP

World / Crime & Legal

After surgery, Trump ex-fixer Michael Cohen's prison date delayed till May

AP

NEW YORK - A judge has agreed to postpone the start of ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen’s prison sentence by two months to May 6.

New York Judge William Pauley signed off on the delay Wednesday after Cohen’s lawyers said he needed more time to recover from shoulder surgery. They noted prosecutors did not object to the one-time extension.

Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former personal attorney and fixer, is also preparing to testify before three congressional committees this month.

Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to lying to the Senate intelligence committee and campaign finance violations.

Cohen acknowledged lying about his role in a Trump business proposal in Moscow and paying two women who alleged affairs with Trump.

Cohen was originally scheduled to report to prison March 6.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Venezuela's self-proclaimed interim president, Juan Guaido, jumps out of a truck after he addressed transportation workers during a demonstration of support for him in Caracas Wednesday. Venezuela is gripped by a historic political and economic crisis despite having the world's largest proven oil reserves.
Guaido rallies transport ranks as Venezuelans brace for tense weekend aid delivery confrontation
Venezuelans are bracing nervously for possible weekend confrontations as opposition leader Juan Guaido vows to bring U.S. medical and food aid into the country in defiance of the military-backed go...
British Prime Minister Theresa May is greeted by European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker prior to a meeting at EU headquarters in Brussels Wednesday. Juncker and May meet Wednesday for their latest negotiating session to seek an elusive breakthrough in Brexit negotiations.
May heads back to Brussels but EU not budging on Brexit 'Irish backstop'
Prime Minister Theresa May headed back to Brussels on Wednesday to renew her quest to reopen the terms of Britain's Brexit divorce, but appears headed for disappointment. With less than six week...
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his annual state of the nation address in Moscow Wednesday.
Russia warns Guaido against 'inviting foreign intervention' under aid 'cover' into Venezuela
Moscow on Wednesday warned Venezuela's self-declared interim president, Juan Guaido, against "inviting foreign intervention" by using aid shipments as "cover," and called for dialogue between the g...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former lawyer, leaves federal court after his sentencing in New York in December. A judge has agreed to postpone the start of Cohen's prison sentence by two months to May 6. New York Judge William Pauley signed off on the delay Wednesday. | AP

, , ,