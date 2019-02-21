Peruvian victim of sexual abuse Pedro Salinas addresses the media on Wednesday in the Vatican, within a gathering with members of Ending Clergy Abuse (ECA), a global organization of prominent survivors and activists who are in Rome for this week's papal summit. | AFP-JIJI

World / Social Issues

Conservative Catholic cardinals blame 'homosexual agenda' for abuse crisis

AFP-JIJI

VATICAN CITY - Two cardinals criticized on Wednesday Pope Francis’s approach to the clerical pedophilia crisis, saying “abuse of power” was not to blame but homosexuality.

“We turn to you with deep distress! The Catholic world is adrift,” U.S. Cardinal Raymond Leo Burke and German Cardinal Walter Brandmueller said in an open letter to the heads of the bishops’ conferences.

“Sexual abuse is blamed on clericalism. But the first and primary fault of the clergy does not rest in the abuse of power but in having gone away from the truth of the Gospel,” they said.

They blamed a corruption of the “absolute moral law,” referring to homosexuality, which they described as the “denial, by words and by acts, of the divine and natural law.

“The plague of the homosexual agenda has been spread within the church, promoted by organized networks and protected by a climate of complicity and a conspiracy of silence,” claimed the cardinals, who belong to the church’s conservative wing.

The Catholic church considers the practice of homosexuality to be a sin.

The letter comes a day before Pope Francis opens a historical summit at the Vatican on the protection of minors in a bid to end a scandal that has dogged the Roman Catholic church for decades.

Burke and Brandmueller criticized Francis, saying they were “among those who in 2016 presented to the Holy Father certain questions … (that) have not only not had any response, but are part of a more general crisis of the faith.

They called on the head bishops “to raise your voice to safeguard and proclaim the integrity of the doctrine of the church.”

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Venezuela's self-proclaimed interim president, Juan Guaido, jumps out of a truck after he addressed transportation workers during a demonstration of support for him in Caracas Wednesday. Venezuela is gripped by a historic political and economic crisis despite having the world's largest proven oil reserves.
Guaido rallies transport ranks as Venezuelans brace for tense weekend aid delivery confrontation
Venezuelans are bracing nervously for possible weekend confrontations as opposition leader Juan Guaido vows to bring U.S. medical and food aid into the country in defiance of the military-backed go...
British Prime Minister Theresa May is greeted by European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker prior to a meeting at EU headquarters in Brussels Wednesday. Juncker and May meet Wednesday for their latest negotiating session to seek an elusive breakthrough in Brexit negotiations.
May heads back to Brussels but EU not budging on Brexit 'Irish backstop'
Prime Minister Theresa May headed back to Brussels on Wednesday to renew her quest to reopen the terms of Britain's Brexit divorce, but appears headed for disappointment. With less than six week...
Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former lawyer, leaves federal court after his sentencing in New York in December. A judge has agreed to postpone the start of Cohen's prison sentence by two months to May 6. New York Judge William Pauley signed off on the delay Wednesday.
After surgery, Trump ex-fixer Michael Cohen's prison date delayed till May
A judge has agreed to postpone the start of ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen's prison sentence by two months to May 6. New York Judge William Pauley signed off on the delay Wednesday after Cohen's ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Peruvian victim of sexual abuse Pedro Salinas addresses the media on Wednesday in the Vatican, within a gathering with members of Ending Clergy Abuse (ECA), a global organization of prominent survivors and activists who are in Rome for this week's papal summit. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , , ,