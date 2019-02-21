The logos of Huawei are displayed at its retail shop window reflecting the Ministry of Foreign Affairs office in Beijing in January. The head of Britain's cybersecurity agency says government oversight of Huawei has proven it can flag up security problems, suggesting he doesn't think the Chinese company needs to be banned from supplying mobile networks. | AP

Britain able to 'manage' Huawei risks, has no evidence of spying: official

Reuters

LONDON - Britain is able to manage the security risks of using Huawei equipment in national telecoms networks and has not seen any evidence of malicious activity by the company, the head of Britain’s National Cyber Security Centre said on Wednesday.

Asked whether Washington had presented Britain with any evidence to support allegations that Huawei has aided Chinese state spying, NCSC head Ciaran Martin said it was for the U.S. government to comment on what information it has about the company.

“From our point of view … if you look at the detailed paper we’re publishing, we set out the way we manage the risks,” Martin said on a conference call with reporters.

“I would be obliged to report if there was evidence of malevolence … by Huawei. And we’re yet to have to do that. So I hope that covers it.”

