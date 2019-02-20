National

Japan transport ministry to ease huge costs for retired SDF pilots hoping to move into airline jobs

Kyodo

The transport ministry said Tuesday it will revise a system that currently costs retired Self-Defense Force pilots millions of yen to secure their commercial pilot’s instrument rating certification, amid predictions there will be a shortage of airline pilots by around 2030.

The current system requires a former SDF pilot to pay around ¥4.5 million ($40,680) in training costs to qualify for the certification.

Due to the cost, only one or two of some 50 SDF pilots retiring every year pursues a career with a commercial airline.

Under the proposed changes, airlines will run training for the certificate alongside courses for other qualifications at their own cost after the pilots join.

The measure is expected to help reduce the time needed before the pilots can start flying for commercial airlines.

As of January 2018, the number of pilots at Japanese airlines stood at around 6,500, of which roughly 5 percent were from the Self-Defense Forces, according to the ministry.

It has also taken other steps to ease the expected pilot shortage. These include boosting the student quota at Civil Aviation College, the sole public training school for pilots in Japan, by 50 percent from the 2018 academic year.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Researchers have pinned down a way to activate a metabolic function in cells that led to a slower aging process and longer life span for fruit flies.
Japanese researchers extend life span of flies, offering hope for slowing aging in humans
A group of Japanese researchers have pinned down a way to activate autophagy, a key metabolic function in cells, leading to a slower aging process and longer life span in a non-human study. The ...
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga speaks at a news conference Tuesday at the Prime Minister's Office.
South Korea research near disputed Takeshima islets ratchets up tensions with Japan
South Korea has conducted maritime research and collected samples near disputed islands, triggering a protest from Japan on Tuesday after it was brought to Tokyo's attention — a development that co...
Lawyers representing plaintiffs hold up banners in front of the Yokohama District Court on Wednesday proclaiming that they won their lawsuit.
Japan and Tepco again ordered to pay damages to Fukushima nuclear disaster evacuees
A district court Wednesday ordered the state and the operator of the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant to pay a combined ¥419 million ($3.78 million) in damages to evacuees from the 2011 nuclear dis...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

An All Nippon Airways captain talks to elementary school students in Tokyo in October 2017, in an effort to boost the pool of future pilots ahead of an expected shortage. | KYODO

, , , ,