U.S. President Donald Trump displays the "Space Policy Directive 4" after signing the directive to establish a Space Force as the sixth branch of the Armed Forces, in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington Tuesday. | REUTERS

World / Politics

Trump moving closer to goal of creating Space Force

AP

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump is moving closer toward his goal of creating a Space Force, just not as the separate military department he envisioned.

The Space Force instead will begin as part of the Air Force — similar to how the Marine Corps is part of the Navy — but could become its own separate department in the future. That’s according to senior administration officials who briefed journalists on a directive Trump planned to sign Tuesday establishing the Space Force.

Trump says it’s needed to ensure U.S. dominance in space. Some lawmakers have expressed concerns about the need and potential cost.

Cost details will be included in the 2020 budget proposal Trump sends Congress next month.

Administration officials spoke on condition of anonymity under grounds rules set by the White House.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions (left) looks on as Acting Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation Andrew McCabe speaks during a press conference at the Department of Justice in Washington in 2017.
Andrew McCabe says 'Gang of Eight' lawmakers didn't object when FBI opened Trump probe
Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe said congressional leaders — Republicans and Democrats — didn't object when he informed them in 2017 that the bureau was opening a counterintelligence inves...
Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino (center) gestures as he delivers a speech surrounded by military men at the Defense Ministry building in the Fuerte Tiuna complex in Caracas on Tuesday. Padrino reiterated the military's "unrestricted obedience, subordination and loyalty" to embattled President Nicolas Maduro, whose authority has been challenged by self-declared acting president Juan Guaido.
Venezuela military backs Maduro, goes on 'alert' for border violations
Venezuela's military reaffirmed its support for embattled President Nicolas Maduro on Tuesday and said it was on "alert" for border violations following threats by U.S. President Donald Trump, who ...
Then-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn speaks at the White House in Washington in 2017. The House oversight committee launched an investigation Tuesday into whether senior officials in President Donald Trump's White House worked to transfer nuclear power technology to Saudi Arabia as part of a deal that would financially benefit prominent Trump supporters. The proposal was pushed by Flynn, who was fired in early 2017.
White House probed for allegedly pushing Saudi reactor plan spearheaded by Michael Flynn despite ...
Senior White House officials pushed a project to share nuclear power technology with Saudi Arabia despite the objections of ethics and national security officials, according to a new congressional ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

U.S. President Donald Trump displays the "Space Policy Directive 4" after signing the directive to establish a Space Force as the sixth branch of the Armed Forces, in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington Tuesday. | REUTERS

, ,