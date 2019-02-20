Former campaign adviser for President Donald Trump, Roger Stone, leaves federal court in Washington Feb. 1. Trump's longtime confidant Stone has apologized to the judge presiding over his criminal case for an Instagram post featuring a photo of her with what appears to be the cross hairs of a gun. | AP

World / Crime & Legal

Judge orders Roger Stone to court over Instagram post with apparent cross hairs

AP

WASHINGTON - A federal judge on Tuesday ordered Roger Stone to appear in court to consider whether to revoke his bail after the Trump confidant posted a photo on Instagram of the judge with what appeared to be cross hairs of a gun.

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson said Stone, a longtime Donald Trump confidant, must show for a hearing Thursday afternoon and prove why she shouldn’t modify or revoke his bail or implement a full gag order in his case.

On Monday, Stone posted a photo of Jackson with what appeared to be cross hairs near her head. Later in the day, Stone and his attorneys filed a notice with the court that they recognized the “photograph and comment today was improper and should not have been posted.”

Stone said the photo was “misinterpreted” and that it was “a random photo taken from the Internet.” He dismissed any suggestion that he was trying to threaten the judge as “categorically false.”

The political operative and self-described dirty trickster has pleaded not guilty to charges he lied to Congress, engaged in witness tampering and obstructed a congressional investigation into possible coordination between Russia and Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

The charges stem from conversations he had during the 2016 election about WikiLeaks, the anti-secrecy group that released material stolen from Democratic groups, including Hillary Clinton’s campaign.

Stone was arrested last month and is the sixth Trump aide or adviser charged in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. He’s currently free on a $250,000 personal recognizance bond.

Last week, Jackson issued a limited gag order, which prevents Stone from discussing his case near the courthouse and generally bars his lawyers, prosecutors and witnesses from making public comments that could “pose a substantial likelihood” of prejudicing potential jurors. But the order did not constrain Stone from making other public comments about the prosecution or his case. Stone’s lawyers argued that placing any limits on his public comments would infringe on his constitutionally protected right to free speech.

In implementing the limited gag order on Friday, Jackson said it was necessary to “maintain the dignity and seriousness of the courthouse and these proceedings.”

Stone has maintained his innocence and blasted the special counsel’s investigation as politically motivated. He has also criticized his case as involving only “process crimes.”

On Tuesday, Stone posted a photo of a book he received from a supporter, writing in an Instagram post that he was praying that it “protects me from the fake news media who are smearing me and purposely misinterpreting everything I say.”

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Then-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn speaks at the White House in Washington in 2017. The House oversight committee launched an investigation Tuesday into whether senior officials in President Donald Trump's White House worked to transfer nuclear power technology to Saudi Arabia as part of a deal that would financially benefit prominent Trump supporters. The proposal was pushed by Flynn, who was fired in early 2017.
White House probed for allegedly pushing Saudi reactor plan spearheaded by Michael Flynn despite ...
Senior White House officials pushed a project to share nuclear power technology with Saudi Arabia despite the objections of ethics and national security officials, according to a new congressional ...
Rescue crews work on the avalanche site at the ski resort of Crans-Montana, Switzerland, Tuesda. Swiss response teams rescued at least a few people among those swept up and buried in a midafternoon avalanche Tuesday at the popular ski resort of Crans-Montana, police said.
Over 10 people feared 'buried' in avalanche at Swiss ski station
An avalanche at a ski station in the Swiss Alps buried several people on Tuesday, regional police said, as local media reported that more than 10 people may have been covered. The avalanche on t...
Fighters of the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces rest in the front-line Syrian village of Baghouz on Tuesday. SDF forces have been fighting the last shred of the Islamic State group's "caliphate" in eastern Syria.
Jihadis and civilians quit last Islamic State pocket in east Syria: U.S.-backed force
Several Islamic State group jihadists and dozens of civilians, including foreigners, quit the last IS-held pocket in eastern Syria on Tuesday, U.S.-backed forces said. IS, which in 2014 declared...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Former campaign adviser for President Donald Trump, Roger Stone, leaves federal court in Washington Feb. 1. Trump's longtime confidant Stone has apologized to the judge presiding over his criminal case for an Instagram post featuring a photo of her with what appears to be the cross hairs of a gun. | AP

, , , , , ,