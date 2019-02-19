U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington on Jan. 30. Sanders announced Tuesday he is running for president. | REUTERS

World / Politics

Bernie Sanders announces he is running for U.S. president

AFP-JIJI

WASHINGTON - U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders announced Tuesday he is running for president, launching a second bid for the White House after a surprisingly strong run for the Democratic nomination in 2016.

Sanders, 77, made the announcement in a radio interview in his home state of Vermont.

“I wanted to let the people of the state of Vermont know about this first,” Sanders said on Vermont Public Radio.

The self-described Democratic socialist joins an already crowded field of candidates seeking to take on President Donald Trump and the Republicans in 2020.

Sanders gave an outline Tuesday of how he will campaign.

“And what I promise to do is, as I go around the country, is to take the values that all of us in Vermont are proud of — a belief in justice, in community, in grassroots politics, in town meetings — that’s what I’m going to carry all over this country,” he said.

He called Trump a national embarrassment and a pathological liar.

“I also think he is a racist, a sexist, a homophobe, a xenophobe, somebody who is gaining cheap political points by trying to pick on minorities, often undocumented immigrants,” Sanders said.

Sanders, an independent who caucuses with Democrats, made an unsuccessful bid for the presidency in 2016, losing out to Hillary Clinton, who was in turn defeated by Trump.

Like Trump, Sanders was an outsider when the 2016 presidential primaries began, but he came close to pulling off an upset over Clinton.

He garnered passionate support among young liberals with his calls for universal health care, a $15 minimum wage and free public university education.

Sanders served in the House until 2006 when he was elected to the U.S. Senate. He was re-elected in 2012 and 2018.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Chanel's creative director Karl Lagerfeld poses before the opening of his photo exhibition entitled "Little Black Jacket" at the Grand Palais in Paris on Nov. 8, 2012. The fashion icon died at age 85, Chanel announced Tuesday.
Karl Lagerfeld, fashion's prolific commander-in-chief, dies at 85
Karl Lagerfeld enjoyed the stature of a god among mortals in the world of fashion, where he stayed on top for well over half of a century and up to his death, at an age almost nobody apart from ...
Technicians stand next to SpaceIL's lunar module on Dec. 17 in a special clean room at the facility where the spacecraft was being developed in Tel Aviv.
Israel's first lunar mission to launch this week
Israel will launch its first moon mission this week, sending an unmanned spacecraft to collect data to be shared with NASA, organizers said Monday. The 585-kg Beresheet (Genesis) spacecraft is t...
Former Labour party MPs Chris Leslie and Luciana Berger arrive for a news conference in London on Monday where they and colleagues announced their resignation from the Labour Party and the formation of a new independent group of lawmakers.
Birth of a new party and death of a lawmaker could shift Labour's approach to Brexit
Two events in 24 hours could shape the Brexit policy of the U.K.'s main opposition Labour Party and change the course of Britain's departure from the European Union. The decision of seven...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington on Jan. 30. Sanders announced Tuesday he is running for president. | REUTERS

, , ,