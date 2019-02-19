Business / Financial Markets | TSE DATA & REPORT

Tokyo stocks see a moderate rise

JIJI

Stocks closed moderately higher Tuesday after repeated minor ups and downs amid a lack of major trading incentives.

The Nikkei 225 average gained 20.80 points, or 0.10 percent, to end at 21,302.65. On Monday, the key market gauge surged 381.22 points.

The Topix, which covers all first-section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, was up 4.56 points, or 0.28 percent, at 1,606.52. It climbed 24.67 points Monday.

Both the Nikkei and Topix struggled for direction in the morning as the closure of the U.S. market Monday for a holiday provided few trading incentives, market sources said.

In the afternoon, however, the market became somewhat buoyant thanks to the yen weakening against the dollar, the sources said.

Masahiro Ichikawa, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Co., attributed Tuesday’s rise to futures-linked buying by foreign players spurred by the yen’s drop.

But the market’s topside was heavy due to “selling by individual investors to cash in gains,” Ichikawa added.

Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities Co., pointed out that a wait-and-see mood prevailed ahead of the start of trading in New York on Tuesday and a new round of high-level U.S.-China trade negotiations in Washington later this week to be joined by Chinese Vice Premier Liu He.

Rising issues slightly outnumbered falling ones 1,049 to 976 in the first section, while 104 issues were unchanged.

Volume fell to 1.066 billion shares from 1.190 billion Monday.

Rental apartment operator Leopalace21 shot up 12.44 percent, although the gain by the scandal-battered company fell far short of recouping losses in its six-session collapse.

Chemical company Asahi Kasei, advertising agency Dentsu and convenience store operator FamilyMart Uny were among other major gainers.

On the other hand, technology conglomerate Softbank Group was weighed down by profit-taking following a recent surge.

Also on the down side were clothing store chain operator Fast Retailing and cosmetics maker Shiseido.

