World needs Huawei's 'advanced' technology, founder of Chinese telecom giant says

The founder of Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei has hit back at U.S. efforts to blacklist the company, saying defiantly that the world cannot do without Huawei and its “more advanced” technology.

“There’s no way the U.S. can crush us,” Ren Zhengfei said in an interview with the BBC.

“The world cannot leave us because we are more advanced.”

Ren, 74, also denounced as “politically motivated” the December arrest of his daughter, Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou, who was arrested in Canada at the request of the U.S.

“But now that we’ve gone down this path, we’ll let the courts settle it.”

The normally media-shy Huawei founder has been forced to step into the limelight in recent months as the company has come under increasing pressure over espionage concerns and the U.S.-led campaign to persuade other countries to ban its technology.

Last year, security concerns prompted Australia to ban Huawei equipment from its future 5G network.

New Zealand has also blocked its largest telecom carrier from using Huawei technology for the next generation network, while the Czech Republic has reportedly excluded it from a €20-million ($22-million) tender to build a tax portal.

U.S. prosecutors are also charging Huawei with stealing trade secrets, saying it offered rewards to employees for stealing technology from other rivals.

Ren shrugged off the growing pressure.

“If the lights go out in the West, the East will still shine,” he said. “America doesn’t represent the world.”

“Even if they persuade more countries not to use us temporarily, we can always downsize and become smaller.”

Signs that U.S. efforts to convince its allies to shun Huawei technology could fall through are also growing.

British intelligence concluded that security risks posed by using Huawei’s 5G equipment can be managed, The Financial Times reported on Monday.

“Other nations can make the argument that if the British are confident of mitigation against national security threats then they can also reassure their publics and the U.S. administration that they are acting in a prudent manner to allow their telecommunications service providers to use Chinese components,” an unnamed source told the newspaper.

New Zealand is also in talks to minimize the security risks posed by using Huawei equipment in 5G infrastructure instead of excluding it entirely.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Tuesday that New Zealand’s security bureau was discussing Huawei security concerns with Spark, the domestic telecoms carrier that had been barred from using the Chinese firm’s equipment last year.

She also added that the company had “never” been ruled out from potentially participating in the country’s 5G rollout.