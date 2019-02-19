National

Tokyo plans traffic survey ahead of 2020 Olympics, and urges firms to adopt 'smooth biz' flexibility

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government has revealed plans to conduct a road traffic volume survey later this year, ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

The survey will take place for several weeks around July 24, a year before the Olympic opening ceremony.

The Tokyo government unveiled the plan at a meeting Monday with officials from major companies, while the businesses were asked to draw up measures to reduce traffic volume during the Olympic period. The meeting was organized jointly by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government and Keidanren, the nation’s biggest business lobby.

Cooperation from businesses will be essential in ensuring smooth economic activities and a successful Olympic and Paralympic Games, Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike said.

The meeting was attended by about 600 officials from the human resources and logistics departments of Keidanren member companies.

The Tokyo government expects companies to use teleworking, allow flexibility in work start times and streamline logistics activities.

Collectively calling such activities “smooth biz,” Koike said the Tokyo government hopes to make this a “legacy” of the 2020 Games.

The Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics are expected to attract a total of about 10 million spectators. It is feared that heavy traffic congestion will cripple highways during the games, possibly paralyzing business activities.

The Tokyo government and the organizing committee of the 2020 Games are considering introducing a toll surcharge of up to ¥3,000 for metropolitan expressways, where traffic volume is expected to double during the period.

