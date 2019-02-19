Torrential downpours caused massive floods in Kure, Hiroshima Prefecture, and elsewhere in western Japan last summer. | HIROSHIMA PREFECTURAL GOVERNMENT / VIA KYODO

National

Japan seeks to upgrade forecasts of torrential 'guerrilla rainstorms' before 2020 Tokyo Olympics

AFP-JIJI

With an eye on the Tokyo Games, Japanese researchers are developing a new system to accurately forecast torrential downpours — known in Japan as “guerrilla rainstorms” — 30 minutes before they strike.

Scientists have created a high-tech radar capable of producing a three-dimensional map of a rain cloud in 30 to 60 seconds. They say this is a significant improvement on existing systems that measure only parts of a cloud in up to five minutes.

Along with the radar, installed last year at Saitama University, just north of Tokyo, the team is also using radio waves to estimate the amount of water vapor in the air to improve their forecasts.

The waves slow down depending on the volume of vapor in the air, making for a more accurate forecast, said Katsuhiro Nakagawa, director of the Remote Sensing Laboratory at the National Institute of Information and Communications Technology.

Japan is one of the most seismically active regions in the world and routinely experiences severe natural disasters, including earthquakes, floods and landslides that kill dozens of people every year.

Because of that, the nation has created sophisticated early warning technology and disaster mitigation systems, and regularly holds emergency drills in schools.

Sudden, localized torrential rains can cause killer flash floods, submerge roads in low-lying areas or overflow drainage systems.

Organizers of the Tokyo Games and the Rugby World Cup this year have voiced concern that extreme weather phenomena such as a typhoon or heat wave could throw events into chaos.

“The summer Olympic/Paralympic Games are coming up. Particularly during summer, we see lots of guerilla downpours,” said Nakagawa.

“We believe our technology will be able to provide useful data so that people hosting outdoor events can hold them safely,” he said.

In the future, the technology may assist organizers of other outdoor events, such as fireworks festivals and sporting competitions, or may result in precise, localized weather services released only in affected towns.

Nakagawa said that with more research, he was hoping to offer an extended warning lead time before a severe downpour arrives.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma is surrounded by a crowded residential area in Ginowan, Okinawa Prefecture.
Dispute panel dismisses Okinawa complaint over U.S. base relocation
A dispute resolution panel has rejected a complaint filed by the Okinawa governor over the central government's authorization in October of landfill work for the relocation of the Futenma air ba...
Visitors feed deer at Nara Park earlier this month.
80% of those hurt by wild deer in Nara park are foreign tourists, as injuries hit record high
The number of people injured by wild deer at Nara Park, a major tourist attraction in the city of Nara, has hit a record high of 200 in the current fiscal year, with foreign visitors feeding the an...
In this Aug. 14, 1945, photo provided by the U.S. Navy, a sailor and a woman kiss in New York's Times Square. The ecstatic sailor has died. George Mendonsa was 95. It was years after the photo was taken that Mendonsa and Greta Zimmer Friedman, a dental assistant in a nurse's uniform, were confirmed to be the couple.
Sailor in iconic V-J Day Times Square photo 'The Kiss' dies at 95
The ecstatic sailor shown kissing a woman in Times Square celebrating the end of World War II died Sunday. George Mendonsa was 95. Mendonsa fell and had a seizure at the assisted living facility...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Torrential downpours caused massive floods in Kure, Hiroshima Prefecture, and elsewhere in western Japan last summer. | HIROSHIMA PREFECTURAL GOVERNMENT / VIA KYODO

, , , ,