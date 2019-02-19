Wallace Smith Broecker, a professor in the Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences at Columbia University in New York, addresses the audience during the Balzan prize ceremony in Rome in 2008. Broecker, a climate scientist who popularized the term "global warming," has died. He was 87. | AP

World / Science & Health

Columbia climate scientist who popularized term 'global warming' dies at 87

AP

NEW YORK - A climate scientist who popularized the term “global warming” has died. Wallace Smith Broecker was 87.

Columbia University said the longtime professor and researcher died Monday at a New York City hospital. A spokesman for the university’s Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory said Broecker had been ailing in recent months.

Broecker brought “global warming” into common use with a 1975 paper that correctly predicted rising carbon dioxide levels in the atmosphere would lead to pronounced warming.

Broecker was also first to recognize what he called the Ocean Conveyor Belt, a global system of ocean currents circulating water and nutrients.

Broecker was born in Chicago in 1931 and grew up in suburban Oak Park.

He joined Columbia’s faculty in 1959 and was known in science circles as the “Grandfather of Climate Science.”

LATEST WORLD STORIES

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about the crisis in Venezuela during a visit to Florida International University in Miami Monday.
Trump to Venezuelan military: Side with Guaido or stand 'to lose everything'
U.S. President Donald Trump urged Venezuela's military Monday to accept opposition leader Juan Guaido's amnesty offer, or stand to "lose everything." "Today, I have a message for every official ...
A man carries a bag in front of a main Haitian police station, where according to local media a group of foreign nationals including Americans armed with semi-automatic weapons were detained, after anti-government protests, in Port-au-Prince Monday.
Americans among group arrested in Haiti with arsenal, drones, satellite phones: media
Haitian police arrested a group of foreign nationals, including Americans, armed with semi-automatic weapons, Haitian newspapers reported on Monday, adding to uncertainty in the poor Caribbean coun...
Mazloum Kobani, SDF commander in chief, is interviewed by Reuters in Ain Issa, Syria, in December.
U.S.-backed Syrian forces call for 1,500 coalition troops to stay, fear 'new genocide' at hands o...
The commander of U.S.-backed forces in Syria called on Monday for about 1,000 to 1,500 international forces to remain in Syria to help fight Islamic State and expressed hope that the United States,...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Wallace Smith Broecker, a professor in the Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences at Columbia University in New York, addresses the audience during the Balzan prize ceremony in Rome in 2008. Broecker, a climate scientist who popularized the term "global warming," has died. He was 87. | AP

, , , , ,