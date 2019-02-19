A man carries a bag in front of a main Haitian police station, where according to local media a group of foreign nationals including Americans armed with semi-automatic weapons were detained, after anti-government protests, in Port-au-Prince Monday. | REUTERS

World / Crime & Legal

Americans among group arrested in Haiti with arsenal, drones, satellite phones: media

Reuters

PORT-AU-PRINCE - Haitian police arrested a group of foreign nationals, including Americans, armed with semi-automatic weapons, Haitian newspapers reported on Monday, adding to uncertainty in the poor Caribbean country after more than a week of anti-government protests.

The U.S. State Department was aware that Haitian police arrested a group that included U.S. citizens, an official at the department said on Monday.

Haitian newspaper Le Nouvelliste reported that seven foreigners and a Haitian were in the group picked up by police on Sunday night. Police found rifles, pistols, drones and satellite phones in their vehicle, the paper said.

Other media said several of the men were U.S. citizens, one was Serbian and another from Russia.

Since Feb. 7, thousands of demonstrators have called for President Jovenel Moise to resign and for an independent probe into the whereabouts of funds from the PetroCaribe agreement, an alliance between Caribbean countries and OPEC member Venezuela.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about the crisis in Venezuela during a visit to Florida International University in Miami Monday.
Trump to Venezuelan military: Side with Guaido or stand 'to lose everything'
U.S. President Donald Trump urged Venezuela's military Monday to accept opposition leader Juan Guaido's amnesty offer, or stand to "lose everything." "Today, I have a message for every official ...
Wallace Smith Broecker, a professor in the Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences at Columbia University in New York, addresses the audience during the Balzan prize ceremony in Rome in 2008. Broecker, a climate scientist who popularized the term "global warming," has died. He was 87.
Columbia climate scientist who popularized term 'global warming' dies at 87
A climate scientist who popularized the term "global warming" has died. Wallace Smith Broecker was 87. Columbia University said the longtime professor and researcher died Monday at a New York Ci...
Mazloum Kobani, SDF commander in chief, is interviewed by Reuters in Ain Issa, Syria, in December.
U.S.-backed Syrian forces call for 1,500 coalition troops to stay, fear 'new genocide' at hands o...
The commander of U.S.-backed forces in Syria called on Monday for about 1,000 to 1,500 international forces to remain in Syria to help fight Islamic State and expressed hope that the United States,...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A man carries a bag in front of a main Haitian police station, where according to local media a group of foreign nationals including Americans armed with semi-automatic weapons were detained, after anti-government protests, in Port-au-Prince Monday. | REUTERS

, , ,