Inmates have their meal in the mess hall at the Islas Marias federal prison island, located 90 miles south of Mazatlan, Mexico, in 2005. | AP

World / Crime & Legal

Mexico to close infamous island penal colony, create cultural and environmental education center

AP

MEXICO CITY - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador says he will close a famed island penal colony off the country’s Pacific coast.

Lopez Obrador says the federal prison on the largest of the Islas Marias will be converted into a cultural and environmental education center. About 200 of its approximately 600 inmates will be released, with the rest relocated to other prisons.

The prison founded in 1905 on Maria Madre passed through periods of infamous brutality. When Panama closed its Isla Coiba penal colony in 2004, Isla Marias was the last one remaining in the Americas.

Lopez Obrador said Monday the new cultural center will be named after Jose Revueltas, who was imprisoned there and wrote the novel “Walls of Water.”

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Members of Syrian Democratic Forces ride in a truck in the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria, Sunday.
Besieged Islamic State militants in Syria village refuse to surrender, demand corridor to Idlib
More than 300 Islamic State militants surrounded in a tiny area in eastern Syria are refusing to surrender to U.S.-backed forces and are trying to negotiate an exit, Syrian activists and a person c...
U.S. President Donald Trump arrives Friday to speak about a state of emergency from the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. Trump said Monday a top Justice official's reported discussions about invoking the Constitution to remove him from office were part of an "illegal and treasonous" push against him.
Trump calls discussions about removing him 'treasonous'
U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday a top Justice official's reported discussions about invoking the Constitution to remove him from office were part of an "illegal and treasonous" push against...
British rescuers help some 20 migrants on a semi-rigid boat trying make their way from France across the English Channel Monday.
British boat rescues some 20 migrants trying to cross English Channel from France in small craft
A British boat rescued between 18 and 20 migrants crossing the Channel aboard a small motorized boat Monday, French maritime authorities said. "A fishing boat gave the alarm shortly after 8:00 a...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Inmates have their meal in the mess hall at the Islas Marias federal prison island, located 90 miles south of Mazatlan, Mexico, in 2005. | AP Inmates line up on the pier after arriving at the Islas Marias federal prison island, located 90 miles south of Mazatlan, Mexico, in 2005. | AP Inmate Francisco Loera, who is serving a 10 year sentence, walks with his bass while embracing his partner, Alicia Anchondo, who arrived to visit him at Mexico's Islas Marias federal prison island in 2005. | AP

, , ,