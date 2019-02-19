Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev arrives to give a speech in front of the new MC-21 medium-haul airliner during the roll-out ceremony at an aircraft plant in Irkutsk in 2016. Production of the MC-21, which Russia hoped could revive its civil aviation industry, has been delayed for a year due to U.S. sanctions, the head of the Rostec conglomerate said Monday. | ALEXANDER ASTAFYEV / SPUTNIK / VIA AFP-JIJI

U.S. sanctions force Russia to delay MC-21 jetliner roll-out: Rostec CEO

AFP-JIJI

MOSCOW - Production of the MC-21 plane, which Russia hoped could revive its civil aviation industry, has been delayed for a year due to U.S. sanctions, the head of the Rostec conglomerate said Monday.

“Due to the fact that the Americans have stopped supplying composite materials, we are switching to our own,” Sergey Chemezov told Russian news agencies in Abu Dhabi.

“The date of the beginning of mass production is slightly shifting” and is now expected by the end of 2020, he said.

Sanctions came into force last September against Russian companies involved in the creation of the plane, which Washington said were acting “contrary to the national security or foreign policy interests of the United States.

Both Rostec and Chemezov have been specifically targeted in separate rounds of sanctions.

Russia unveiled the prototype of the MC-21 in 2016, originally announcing plans for it to come into service in late 2018.

The plane, produced by the Irkut aircraft manufacturer, was designed to challenge industry giants Airbus and Boeing.

The MC-21 can carry up to 211 passengers and is designed for the mass-market travel industry. It can fly up to 6,000 km (3,700 miles), according to the makers.

The makers have promised a “new level of comfort” for passengers thanks to the largest fuselage in the plane’s class and large windows.

Irkut says it has signed contracts with a number of airlines, including Russian flagship carrier Aeroflot, UTair and the Kyrgyzstan Air Company.

The delayed launch would come nine years after Russia’s short-haul Sukhoi Superjet aircraft came into service in 2011. It has since suffered serious technical issues that have forced the plane’s grounding.

A Superjet performing at an Indonesian air show in 2012 slammed into a volcano, killing all 45 on board, in a crash Indonesia blamed on pilot error.

Washington first imposed sanctions on Russia in 2014 following Moscow’s annexation of the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine.

The United States and European Union have since imposed several rounds of sanctions against Russia and Russian individuals.

Chemezov told AFP in an interview late last year that state-owned Rostec, which oversees Russian arms production, was doing a brisk trade in weapons systems despite the trade restrictions.

Chemezov, an ally of President Vladimir Putin, has nonetheless announced plans to increase sales of Rostec’s nonmilitary products.

