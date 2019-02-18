People gather in Pyongyang on Saturday as they wait to pay their respects before the statues of late North Korean leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il as part of celebrations marking the latter's birthday. | AFP-JIJI

Asia Pacific

North Korea faces 'historic turning point,' state media says ahead of Kim-Trump summit

AFP-JIJI

SEOUL - North Korea is facing a “significant, historic turning point,” state media said on Monday, ahead of a highly-anticipated second summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and the North’s leader Kim Jong Un.

The meeting between the two leaders — which will be the second time the pair have come together following their Singapore summit in June — is scheduled for Hanoi, Vietnam, on Feb. 27 and 28.

Attention has been focused on whether the U.S. team will offer to lift some economic sanctions on North Korea in return for Pyongyang taking concrete steps toward denuclearization.

“It is time for us to tighten our shoe strings and run fast, looking for a higher goal as we face this decisive moment,” the Rodong Sinmun newspaper said in an editorial.

“Our country is facing a significant, historic turning point,” it added, without explicitly referencing the summit.

Earlier this month, Trump tweeted that North Korea will become a “great Economic Powerhouse” under Kim.

“He may surprise some but he won’t surprise me, because I have gotten to know him & fully understand how capable he is,” said Trump.

The Rodong Sinmun commentary called on North Koreans to make greater efforts to boost the country’s economy.

North Korea is rising as a “strong, socialist nation,” and one’s true act of patriotism begins at one’s workplace, the commentary added.

“Each and every product should be made to make our country shine.”

North Korea, which holds most of the peninsula’s mineral resources, was once wealthier than the South, but decades of mismanagement and the demise of its former paymaster the Soviet Union have left it deeply impoverished.

In 2017 the U.N. Security Council banned the North’s main exports — coal and other mineral resources, fisheries and textile products — to cut off its access to hard currency in response to Pyongyang’s pursuit of nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles.

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

Ayeesha (left), an employee of the Pakistani nongovernmental organization Aware Girls, briefs other employees in December on how to answer calls on the hotline Sahailee (“friend” in Urdu), which is dedicated to abortion issues, in Peshawar. 
In a land where half of all pregnancies are unplanned, Pakistani women resort to abortions as bir...
Pregnant, desperate, and poor, Pakistani mother Zameena faced a stark choice: Risk her life by having a secret abortion, or risk her life bearing her husband a sixth child. In the end, she opted...
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison addresses the media at Parliament House in Canberra on Wednesday.
Australia says foreign government was behind cyberattack on lawmakers
A cyberattack on Australian lawmakers that breached the networks of major political parties was probably carried out by a foreign country, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday, without nami...
North Korea leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump shake hands at the conclusion of their meetings at the Capella resort on Singapore's Sentosa Island last June.
U.S. prevents North Korea working with U.N. aviation body to establish safe airspace before Trump...
The United States has blocked efforts by a U.N. agency to improve civil aviation in North Korea at a time when Pyongyang is trying to reopen part of its airspace to foreign flights, three sources f...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

People gather in Pyongyang on Saturday as they wait to pay their respects before the statues of late North Korean leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il as part of celebrations marking the latter's birthday. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , ,