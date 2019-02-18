National / Politics

Donald Trump may be first state guest to meet Japan's new Emperor, with invite planned for May 26

Kyodo

U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to be invited to Japan for around three days from May 26, possibly making him the first foreign state guest to meet Crown Prince Naruhito after his planned accession to the throne, a Japanese government source said Monday.

The Japanese government is apparently seeking to demonstrate strong Japan-U.S. ties by receiving Trump as the first foreign head of state to be treated with utmost courtesy after the Imperial accession on May 1.

If realized, Trump would visit Japan twice in around a month, as he is also expected to attend the Group of 20 summit in Osaka in late June.

Crown Prince Naruhito, 58, will succeed to the Chrysanthemum Throne after Emperor Akihito, 85, abdicates on April 30 — the first living monarch to do so in about two centuries.

The U.S. president visited Japan as an official guest in November 2017, but would this time receive the higher honor of being treated as a state guest.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Moon Hee-sang
South Korea's National Assembly Moon Hee-sang compares Japan to 'brazen thief'
The speaker of South Korea's National Assembly has added fuel to a simmering controversy over his call for the Emperor to apologize to Korean women who worked in Japan's wartime brothels, compar...
Sakie Yokota speaks during a news conference in Tokyo on Sunday, along with Shigeo Iizuka (right), the head of a group of families of Japanese abducted to North Korea.
In message to Kim, families say they won't oppose normalization of Japan-North Korea ties if abdu...
Families of Japanese abducted to North Korea decades ago said Sunday that they do not oppose Japan normalizing diplomatic relations with the country if the victims are immediately returned home. ...
U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington last June.
Abe doesn't deny that he nominated Trump for Nobel Peace Prize
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declined on Monday to comment on U.S. President Donald Trump's claims that he has nominated the American leader for this year's Nobel Peace Prize, but did not deny the ass...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Donald Trump | KYODO

, , , ,