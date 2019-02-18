A mountain lion is perched in a tree outside a private residence in the City of Hesperia, California, Saturday. | RICK FISCHER / CALIFORNIA DEPARTMENT OF FISH

World

Cat caught up a tree: California firefighters rescue cougar perched on branch above house

AP

HESPERIA, CALIFORNIA - Firefighters have rescued a very big cat — a mountain lion — from a tree outside a home in the Southern California desert.

The homeowner called authorities Saturday after spotting the animal near the edge of the San Bernardino Mountains.

San Bernardino County firefighters found the large mountain lion perched on a branch about 50 feet (15 meters) high.

State wildlife personnel tranquilized the animal. Firefighters lowered it to the ground using a rescue harness.

A biologist evaluated the cougar before it was released back into the wild.

State Department of Fish and Wildlife Warden Rick Fischer says it’s not uncommon for mountain lions to wander outside their habitat in the nearby mountains.

Attacks on humans are rare but the big cats will prey on pets and livestock.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Libyans gather to attend a celebration marking the eighth anniversary of the uprising in Tripoli's Martyrs Square on Sunday.
Thousands of Libyans mark eight strife-torn years since uprising brought down Gadhafi
Thousands of Libyans took the streets Sunday to mark eight years since the uprising that ousted dictator Moammar Gadhafi, despite chronic political and security crises. Waving flags and wearing ...
Riot police guard a restaurant during a demonstration by the "yellow vests" movement in Paris Sunday.
French 'yellow vest' protests mark three months, yield anti-Semitism probe
Paris judicial authorities opened an investigation Sunday into anti-Semitic remarks hurled at a noted philosopher during a yellow vest protest, an incident that raised national concerns about the m...
California Attorney General Xavier Becerra speaks about President Trump's proposal to weaken national greenhouse gas emission and fuel efficiency regulations, at a media conference in Los Angeles last August.
California tells Trump lawsuit over border wall emergency declaration is 'imminent'
California will "imminently" challenge President Donald Trump's declaration of a national emergency to obtain funds for a U.S.-Mexico border wall, state Attorney General Xavier Becerra said on Sund...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A mountain lion is perched in a tree outside a private residence in the City of Hesperia, California, Saturday. | RICK FISCHER / CALIFORNIA DEPARTMENT OF FISH A mountain lion is stuck in a tree outside a private residence in the City of Hesperia, California, Saturday. | RICK FISCHER / STATE DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND WILDLIFE WARDEN / VIA AP A mountain lion that was in a tree outside a private residence in Hesperia, California, is sedated Saturday after being rescued. | RICK FISCHER / STATE DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND WILDLIFE WARDEN / VIA AP

, , ,