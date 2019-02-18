U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces fighters stand in an area recently taken as the fight against Islamic State militants continues in the village of Baghouz, Syria, Sunday. | AP

World

U.S.-backed Syria force says Islamic State fighters are holding 1,000 civilians in shrinking redoubt

AP

AL-OMAR OIL FIELD BASE, SYRIA - Islamic State militants are preventing more than 1,000 civilians from leaving a tiny area still held by the extremist group in a village in eastern Syria, a spokesman for the U.S.-backed Syrian militia fighting the group said Sunday.

“Regrettably, Daesh have closed all the roads,” Mustafa Bali, a spokesman for the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, told The Associated Press, referring to IS by its Arabic acronym.

SDF officials have said the extremists are hiding among civilians in a tented village and using a network of caves and tunnels. IS, which once ruled a proto-state in large parts of Syria and Iraq, is clinging to an area less than a square kilometer (1 sq. mile) in the village of Baghouz, in eastern Syria.

The extremists may include high-level commanders, and could be holding hostages among those trapped inside.

Occasional coalition airstrikes and clashes continue inside the village of Baghouz. Artillery rounds were meant to clear land mines for the SDF fighters to advance. SDF commanders say the end of IS’ self-declared caliphate is near.

“We will very soon bring good news to the whole world,” Ciya Furat, an SDF commander, said Saturday at a news conference at the al-Omar Oil Field Base, miles away from Baghouz in the Deir el-Zour province.

The capture of the last pocket of territory held by IS in either Syria or Iraq would mark the end of a devastating four-year global campaign to end the extremist group’s so-called caliphate. At the height of their power in 2014, the extremists controlled nearly a third of both countries.

But experts and U.S. defense officials warn that the group still poses a major threat and could regroup within six months if pressure is not kept up.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Renu Begum, sister of British teen Shamima Begum, holds a photo of her sister as she makes an appeal for her to return home in 2015 while at Scotland Yard in London,
U.K. teen who joined Islamic State gives birth in Syrian refugee camp
A teenager who joined the Islamic State group in Syria but now wants to return to Britain on Sunday gave birth in a refugee camp, as European governments grapple with what to do with returning jiha...
Image Not Available
Eurostar trains delayed, 1,800 evacuated from homes as WWII bomb is made safe in Paris
Several Eurostar trains heading for London were canceled or delayed Sunday in Paris, and 1,800 people temporarily evacuated from their homes, as bomb disposal experts made safe a World War II bomb,...
State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert speaks during a 2017 briefing in Washington.
U.S. State Department: Heather Nauert out as pick for U.N. ambassador
Heather Nauert, picked by President Donald Trump to be the next U.S. ambassador to the United Nations but never officially nominated, has withdrawn from consideration, the State Department said. ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces fighters stand in an area recently taken as the fight against Islamic State militants continues in the village of Baghouz, Syria, Sunday. | AP Civilians who fled from the embattled Baghouz area in the eastern Syrian province of Deir Ezzor sit in a truck on Thursday during an operation by the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to expel hundreds of Islamic State group jihadis from the region. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , , ,