GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham looks to probe talk of removing Trump from office

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham said he could subpoena Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe to explore allegations they discussed whether President Donald Trump could be removed from office.

McCabe said in an interview to air on the CBS show “60 Minutes” Sunday that Rosenstein discussed with him in 2017 whether there were enough members of Trump’s Cabinet who would support removing the president for being unfit under the constitution’s 25th Amendment. Rosenstein has denied that.

“There’s an allegation by the acting FBI director at the time that the deputy attorney general was basically trying to do an administrative coup, take the president down,” Graham, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said in an interview airing Sunday on the CBS show “Face the Nation,” according to a transcript from the network.

“We will have a hearing about who’s telling the truth, what actually happened,” he said. Asked if he would subpoena McCabe and Rosenstein to appear, Graham said, “How can I not, if that’s what it takes?”

An assertion that Rosenstein considered secretly recording Trump has been backed up in private testimony to Congress by two FBI lawyers. Both officials also told lawmakers that there was simultaneous talk in the spring of 2017, just months after Trump’s inauguration, that two unidentified Cabinet officials were on board with the idea of invoking the 25th Amendment to remove Trump as president.