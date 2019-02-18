Then-FBI acting director Andrew McCabe listens during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing about the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, on Capitol Hill in Washington in 2017. | AP

World / Politics

GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham looks to probe talk of removing Trump from office

Bloomberg

COLUMBUS, OHIO - Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham said he could subpoena Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe to explore allegations they discussed whether President Donald Trump could be removed from office.

McCabe said in an interview to air on the CBS show “60 Minutes” Sunday that Rosenstein discussed with him in 2017 whether there were enough members of Trump’s Cabinet who would support removing the president for being unfit under the constitution’s 25th Amendment. Rosenstein has denied that.

“There’s an allegation by the acting FBI director at the time that the deputy attorney general was basically trying to do an administrative coup, take the president down,” Graham, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said in an interview airing Sunday on the CBS show “Face the Nation,” according to a transcript from the network.

“We will have a hearing about who’s telling the truth, what actually happened,” he said. Asked if he would subpoena McCabe and Rosenstein to appear, Graham said, “How can I not, if that’s what it takes?”

An assertion that Rosenstein considered secretly recording Trump has been backed up in private testimony to Congress by two FBI lawyers. Both officials also told lawmakers that there was simultaneous talk in the spring of 2017, just months after Trump’s inauguration, that two unidentified Cabinet officials were on board with the idea of invoking the 25th Amendment to remove Trump as president.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Renu Begum, sister of British teen Shamima Begum, holds a photo of her sister as she makes an appeal for her to return home in 2015 while at Scotland Yard in London,
U.K. teen who joined Islamic State gives birth in Syrian refugee camp
A teenager who joined the Islamic State group in Syria but now wants to return to Britain on Sunday gave birth in a refugee camp, as European governments grapple with what to do with returning jiha...
Image Not Available
Eurostar trains delayed, 1,800 evacuated from homes as WWII bomb is made safe in Paris
Several Eurostar trains heading for London were canceled or delayed Sunday in Paris, and 1,800 people temporarily evacuated from their homes, as bomb disposal experts made safe a World War II bomb,...
State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert speaks during a 2017 briefing in Washington.
U.S. State Department: Heather Nauert out as pick for U.N. ambassador
Heather Nauert, picked by President Donald Trump to be the next U.S. ambassador to the United Nations but never officially nominated, has withdrawn from consideration, the State Department said. ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Then-FBI acting director Andrew McCabe listens during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing about the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, on Capitol Hill in Washington in 2017. | AP

, , , , , , ,