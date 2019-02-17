A man with his son waits for transport next to huge portraits of Saudi leaders and the Pakistani prime minister displayed in Islamabad on Sunday on the occasion of the visit by Saudi Arabia's crown prince. | AP

World / Politics

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman heads for Pakistan amid India tensions

Reuters

ISLAMABAD - Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is due to arrive in Pakistan on Sunday at the start of his tour of South Asia and China, but the visit risks being overshadowed by escalating tensions between nuclear-armed rivals India and Pakistan.

The trip comes days after a suicide bomber killed 44 Indian paramilitary police in the disputed Kashmir region. New Delhi has accused Pakistan of having a hand in the bombing and vowed to punish Islamabad, which denies involvement.

Prince Mohammed had also planned to visit Indonesia and Malaysia during the tour, but those trips have been postponed, according to Malaysian and Indonesian officials. No reasons for the postponements or alternative tour dates were given.

The tour is seen as a attempt by the crown prince to rebuild his reputation after the murder of Saudi critic and journalist Jamal Khashoggi, analysts say. Many in the West blamed Prince Mohammed for the killing, which triggered the kingdom’s biggest political crisis for a generation. He has denied being involved.

Cash-strapped and in need of friends, Pakistan is welcoming the crown prince with open arms for a visit during which he is expected to sign investment agreements worth more than $10 billion.

Saudi Arabia has in recent months helped keep Pakistan’s economy afloat by propping up its rapidly dwindling foreign exchange reserves with a $6 billion loan, giving Islamabad breathing room as it negotiates a bailout with the International Monetary Fund.

Analysts say the crown prince’s trip is being treated by Islamabad as the biggest state visit since Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2015, soon after Beijing announced plans to invest tens of billions of dollars on infrastructure in Pakistan as part of China’s global “Belt and Road” initiative.

The visit marks a deepening in ties between allies whose relationship has in the past centred on oil-rich Saudi Arabia backing Pakistan’s economy during difficult periods, and in return Pakistan’s powerful army lending support to Saudi Arabia and its royal family.

As the guardians of most holy sites in the birthplace of Islam, the Saudi royal family carries vast religious clout in Pakistan, a staunchly conservative and mainly-Muslim nation of 208 million people.

“What is happening in this relationship is a renewal of Pakistan’s commitment to help protect the royal family and the order as it exists in Saudi Arabia,” said Mosharraf Zaidi, Senior Fellow at Tabadlab, a Pakistani think tank focused on global and local public policy.

“On the flip side, there is reassurance that Saudi Arabia will not only continue to serve as a strategic friend who will help shore up Pakistan’s finances when needed, but it’s also going to become a participant in the wider investment in Pakistan.”

Pakistan is shutting down its airspace and has stepped up security in Islamabad for the crown prince, who is set to become the first guest to stay at the Prime Minister’s House. Pakistan’s new populist premier, Imran Khan, has refused to use the residence in a bid to save taxpayers’ money.

Pakistani hopes for further investment opportunities from Saudi Arabia were dealt a blow on Saturday when the government announced the Pak-Saudi Business Conference had been “postponed.”

Pakistani officials have already flagged up that Saudi Arabia will announce eight investment agreements, including a $10 billion refinery and petrochemicals complex in the coastal city of Gwadar, where China is building a port.

But the crown prince’s arrival comes amid a vow by India to isolate Pakistan internationally following the deadliest attack in Kashmir in decades.

New Delhi is demanding Islamabad act against the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militant group, which it says has the backing of the Pakistani state, over the bombing. Islamabad denies playing a role and has called for an investigation.

In Islamabad, the crown prince is expected to meet Khan and Pakistan’s army chief, Qamar Javed Bajwa.

He was also set to meet representatives of the Afghan Taliban militant group to discuss peace negotiations to end the 17-year civil war in Afghanistan, Pakistani government and militant sources said.

But that is now in doubt after the Taliban’s planned meeting with Khan, also set for Sunday, was called off at the last minute, Taliban sources said.

One senior Taliban figure who had arrived in Islamabad for the talks said the group has been told the meeting with Prince Mohammed may be “cancelled or readjusted.”

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Young members of Britain's opposition Labour party write on a billboard why they want Jeremy Corbyn, the party leader, to back a second referendum on Britain's European Union membership, during a publicity stunt in Corbyn's north London constituency of Islington North on Tuesday.
In Brexit limbo, U.K. veers between high anxiety and grim humor
It's said that history often repeats itself — the first time as tragedy, the second as farce. Many Britons feel they are living through both at the same time as their country navigates its...
Juan Guaido, Venezuelan opposition leader and self-declared acting president, greets volunteers of an aid movement who fainted during a rally in Caracas on Saturday.
Thousands of Venezuela volunteers begin preparing U.S. aid entry amid blockade
Thousands of volunteers in Venezuela will begin mobilizing on Sunday to bring American aid into their crisis-hit country despite a blockade by President Nicolas Maduro, who claims the assistance...
Catalan Regional President Quim Torra takes part in a rally against the trial of Catalan leaders and for self-determination rights in Barcelona, Spain, on Saturday. The banners read, "Self-determination is not a crime."
Will Catalan crisis make Spain 'ungovernable'?
The secession crisis festering in Spain's northeastern corner of Catalonia has spread to the political heart of the European Union nation. Twice in less than a year, separatist lawmakers ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A man with his son waits for transport next to huge portraits of Saudi leaders and the Pakistani prime minister displayed in Islamabad on Sunday on the occasion of the visit by Saudi Arabia's crown prince. | AP

, , , , , ,