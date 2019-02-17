U.S. President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe pose for photographs with autographed hats reading "Donald and Shinzo, Make Alliance Even Greater" at Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe, Saitama Prefecture in November 2017. | BLOOMBERG

National / Politics

Abe nominated Trump for Nobel Peace Prize at request of U.S., report says

Reuters

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe nominated U.S. President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize last autumn after receiving a request from the U.S. government to do so, the Asahi newspaper reported Sunday.

The report follows Trump’s claim Friday that Abe had nominated him for the Nobel Peace Prize for opening talks and easing tensions with North Korea.

The Japanese leader had given him “the most beautiful copy” of a five-page nomination letter, Trump said at a White House news conference.

The U.S. government had sounded Abe out over the Noble Peace Prize nomination after Trump’s summit in June last year with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the first meeting between a North Korean leader and a sitting U.S. president, the Asahi said, citing an unnamed Japanese government source.

A spokesman for the Foreign Ministry in Tokyo said the ministry was aware of Trump’s remarks, but “would refrain from commenting on the interaction between the two leaders.”

The White House had no immediate comment.

The Nobel Foundation’s website says a nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize may be submitted by any person who meets the nomination criteria, which includes current heads of states. Under the foundation’s rules, names and other information about unsuccessful nominations cannot be disclosed for 50 years.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Foreign Minister Taro Kono (left) and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov shake hands on Saturday in Munich, Germany, prior to holding talks.
Russia refuses to rush Japan peace treaty in blow to Abe
Russia has no time frame for agreeing a postwar peace treaty with Japan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Saturday, after he and Japanese counterpart Taro Kono made scant progress in ...
Farmer Mitsuko Shinkai (left) and an assistant tend to an oyamabokuchi plant in the village of Katsurao, Fukushima Prefecture. The herb is used to make frozen rice cakes.
Fukushima town works to revive herb vital to its frozen rice cake delicacy
A breeze rustles through leaves of oyamabokuchi plants on a farm in Katsurao, a village in Fukushima Prefecture. The herb, an edible variety of thistle, is normally found in the ...
A 4-meter oarfish lies on the deck of a boat after being caught on Jan. 28 off Toya port in Okinawa Prefecture.
Rare Okinawa oarfish found alive, eaten
Two rare deep-sea oarfish caught in fixed nets off Toya port on the southwest side of Okinawa stunned the local fishing community last month for simply being alive. The oarfish, netted about 2.5...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

U.S. President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe pose for photographs with autographed hats reading "Donald and Shinzo, Make Alliance Even Greater" at Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe, Saitama Prefecture in November 2017. | BLOOMBERG

, , , , , ,