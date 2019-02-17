Foreign Minister Taro Kono attends the annual Munich Security Conference on Friday. | REUTERS

National / Politics

Taro Kono disputes South Korean claim over remarks on Emperor

JIJI, Staff Report

MUNICH - Foreign Minister Taro Kono has disputed Seoul’s claim that he made no mention of a South Korean lawmaker’s recent remarks about Emperor Akihito during Friday’s meeting with his South Korean counterpart.

The Japanese Foreign Ministry said Friday that Kono lodged a protest with South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha over the remarks that sought an apology from the Emperor over the issue of “comfort women.”

The term comfort women is a euphemism used to refer to women who provided sex, including those who did so against their will, for Japanese troops before and during World War II.

During his meeting with Kang on Saturday, Kono reiterated Tokyo’s demand for an apology from South Korea over the remarks by South Korean National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang and their withdrawal, according to the Japanese ministry.

But the South Korean government said that Kono and Kang did not discuss Moon’s remarks.

Speaking to reporters in Munich on Saturday, Kono said he told Kang that Moon’s remarks came as a surprise and were regrettable.

Kono also said he requested that the South Korean Foreign Ministry act appropriately on the matter.

He said Japan has repeatedly demanded an apology for and the withdrawal of the remarks in question and that the South Korean side must be aware that his request made on Friday means this.

In a U.S. news agency interview reported last week, Moon said it is desirable for Emperor Akihito to apologize to former comfort women.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko greet guests at the autumn garden party in Tokyo in November 2014.
In first, spring decorations announcement to be pushed back due to Imperial succession
The government will delay the customary April 29 announcement of those who will receive spring decorations conferred by the Emperor until after Crown Prince Naruhito's ascension to the Imperial Thr...
Members of the Buraku Liberation League and other supporters demonstrate near the Tokyo High Court on Oct. 31, 1974, to protest a ruling handed down to Kazuo Ishikawa, a burakumin sentenced to life in prison for the killing of a 16-year-old girl in 1963.
Embracing a buraku heritage: Examining changing attitudes toward a social minority
When Chie Takaiwa struck up the courage to reveal a family secret to her colleague some years ago, she was met by an unexpected response. The 37-year-old coffee stall worker's father hails from ...
Leading the way: Family Mart is planning to halt sales of pornographic material nationwide by the end of August.
Will removing porn from convenience stores in Japan hurt ailing tabloids?
Don't go looking for titillation at your local convenience store. As reported last month, Japan's three largest convenience chain operators — 7-Eleven, Family Mart and Lawson ̵...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Foreign Minister Taro Kono attends the annual Munich Security Conference on Friday. | REUTERS

, , ,