Taro Kono disputes South Korean claim over remarks on Emperor

Foreign Minister Taro Kono has disputed Seoul’s claim that he made no mention of a South Korean lawmaker’s recent remarks about Emperor Akihito during Friday’s meeting with his South Korean counterpart.

The Japanese Foreign Ministry said Friday that Kono lodged a protest with South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha over the remarks that sought an apology from the Emperor over the issue of “comfort women.”

The term comfort women is a euphemism used to refer to women who provided sex, including those who did so against their will, for Japanese troops before and during World War II.

During his meeting with Kang on Saturday, Kono reiterated Tokyo’s demand for an apology from South Korea over the remarks by South Korean National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang and their withdrawal, according to the Japanese ministry.

But the South Korean government said that Kono and Kang did not discuss Moon’s remarks.

Speaking to reporters in Munich on Saturday, Kono said he told Kang that Moon’s remarks came as a surprise and were regrettable.

Kono also said he requested that the South Korean Foreign Ministry act appropriately on the matter.

He said Japan has repeatedly demanded an apology for and the withdrawal of the remarks in question and that the South Korean side must be aware that his request made on Friday means this.

In a U.S. news agency interview reported last week, Moon said it is desirable for Emperor Akihito to apologize to former comfort women.