Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz visits Hiroshima peace park and A-bomb museum

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz visited Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima on Saturday and laid flowers at the cenotaph for atomic bomb victims.

Kurz also visited the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum and listened to a briefing by Yasuyoshi Komizo, chairman of the Hiroshima Peace Culture Foundation, about the atomic bombing of the city in August 1945.

The chancellor wrote in a visitor’s message book that he will continue to fight for nuclear disarmament.

On Friday, Kurz held talks with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo and agreed to expand tourism cooperation and promote trade between the two countries.