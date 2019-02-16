Visiting Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz lays flowers at the cenotaph for atomic bomb victims at Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima on Saturday. | KYODO

National / Politics

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz visits Hiroshima peace park and A-bomb museum

Kyodo

HIROSHIMA - Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz visited Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima on Saturday and laid flowers at the cenotaph for atomic bomb victims.

Kurz also visited the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum and listened to a briefing by Yasuyoshi Komizo, chairman of the Hiroshima Peace Culture Foundation, about the atomic bombing of the city in August 1945.

The chancellor wrote in a visitor’s message book that he will continue to fight for nuclear disarmament.

On Friday, Kurz held talks with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo and agreed to expand tourism cooperation and promote trade between the two countries.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga speaks during a news conference at the State Guesthouse in Tokyo's Akasaka district in November 2015.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga to announce Japan's new era name on April 1
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga is set to announce Japan's new era name on April 1, government officials said Saturday. The government believes the new era name should be made pub...
Government jets for the prime minister and Imperial family are displayed for public viewing at Chitose air base in Hokkaido last July. The planes are set to be decommissioned in March.
VIP rooms from Japan's decommissioned government aircraft will be offered up for public display
Japan's Air Self-Defense Force plans to offer the VIP room from one of two government aircraft set to be decommissioned in March for exhibition purposes at no cost, officials have said. ...
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guides the launch of a Hwasong-12 missile on Sept. 16, 2017.
North Korea has secret base with intermediate-range missiles, U.S. study says
North Korea has a clandestine base that houses intermediate-range ballistic missiles capable of hitting Japan's Okinawa Prefecture, a U.S. think tank said Friday. The Sangnam-ni missile ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Visiting Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz lays flowers at the cenotaph for atomic bomb victims at Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima on Saturday. | KYODO

, , , , ,